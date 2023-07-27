Mary Hannigan: Brave Ireland fade in Perth as World Cup dream comes to an end

“We will qualify more often for finals because this team is too good to not qualify," Vera Pauw said after Ireland's defeat to Canada. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

They still have one more game to play, but after meeting Nigeria next Monday the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup adventure will end, their defeat to Canada putting paid to their hopes of progressing in the tournament.

As Malachy Clerkin puts it, “that first half was the kind of Ireland performance everyone has been waiting on for years”, one that was “bursting with bravery”, writes Gavin Cummiskey, but they couldn’t sustain it after the break, during which Canada manager Bev Priestman reminded her players that they were Olympic champions. That woke them up.

Louise Lawless heard from a “heartbroken” Katie McCabe after the game, while Gavin listened to Vera Pauw reflect on Ireland’s World Cup experience and vow that this is just the beginning. “We will qualify more often for finals because this team is too good to not qualify.”

Dave Hannigan, meanwhile, writes about “the giddy ridiculousness attending the arrival of Lionel Messi in Miami”. Will his presence in the MLS see the game explode in America? No. He’ll “make truckloads of money for himself, David Beckham, Adidas, and maybe even Apple. And when he departs, American soccer will be exactly as he found it”.

READ MORE

Back home, the hunt for All-Ireland final tickets goes on, but Ciarán Murphy has already struck gold, securing one from “a steely-haired Cavan man” at his Dublin GAA club.

Brian Howard doesn’t need one, he’ll be out on the pitch helping Dublin attempt to topple Kerry, Gordon Manning talking to the two-time All-Star who returned to the fold earlier this year after 18 weeks travelling around southeast Asia.

Former Kerry defender Marc Ó Sé expects Ciarán Kilkenny to join Howard in Dublin’s starting line-up, telling Gordon that “he’s too good of a footballer to start an All-Ireland final on the bench”.

And Ian O’Riordan hears from former Kerry goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy who hails the form of Shane Ryan, the man currently in possession of the number one shirt.

Ian also found time to follow the progress of swimmer Daniel Wiffen who produced a brilliant performance in the World Championships 800m final, his time of 7:39.19 smashing his own Irish record by nearly five seconds.

And Gerry Thornley caught up with Simon Zebo who was adamant that the international career of his Munster team-mate Joey Carbery is far from over, despite his omission from Ireland’s World Cup squad. “He’s been ripping it,” he said, “he’s been on fire. He got a bit of a rocket last year and his mindset is changed.

Telly watch: After that deluge in Manchester resulted in the final day of the fourth test being washed out, and Australia retaining the Ashes, the final test at The Oval, which begins this morning, is a dead rubber – it should still be lively, though (Sky Cricket from 10am). The penultimate major of the women’s golf season also starts today, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow among the field at the Evian Championship in France (Sky Golf, 10am-1.0, 2.30-5.30).