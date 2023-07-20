World Cup: Today’s the day - but best not buy the champagne yet

Good (World Cup) morning. Today’s the day. A whole nine months after Amber Barrett scored the goal in Hampden Park that earned the Republic of Ireland their first ever World Cup qualification, they get their campaign under way in Sydney this morning against co-hosts Australia. And if you weren’t already fired up and ready to go, you will be after you read Gavin Cummiskey’s scene-setter. Promise.

But lest you have the champagne on ice, Gavin reminds us that “Australia are, all ends up, a superior side”, Ireland billed by their press as “fodder to be overwhelmed once the anthems are sung”.

Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe would beg to differ, the manager and captain in buoyant form when they spoke to the media in advance of the game. “We don’t fear anyone,” Pauw insisted, Louise Lawless hearing McCabe echo that view. “We don’t want to just be happy to be here,” she said, “we want to compete and we want to give Australia, Canada, and Nigeria the hardest possible games.”

Kate McDonald, meanwhile, met up with some of the Irish community down under who are hell-bent on making some serious noise in Stadium Australia this morning, and some who have made their way from Ireland for the tournament. Like Laura, Noeleen, Davina, Jennie and Majella who, between them, have left nine children and four husbands behind to make the trip. Proper order.

READ MORE

In or around 16,000 kilometers away, Philip Reid, spared any jet lag issues, is on duty at Royal Liverpool where the British Open gets under way today. He looks at the prospects of the six Irish players in the field, among them Rory McIlroy, whose confidence is high after winning last week’s Scottish Open. And he hears from Séamus Power, who has been busy trying to shake off a hip injury ahead of today’s opening round.

In hurling, the countdown to Sunday’s All-Ireland final gathers pace. Seán Moran takes us through the history of the Limerick-Kilkenny rivalry, which started a whole 126 years ago, while Gordon Manning studies Aaron Gillane’s mind-blowing scoring record and Ian O’Riordan talks to Kilkenny midfielder Conor Fogarty.

Telly-watch: Sky Sports Golf kicked off its British Open coverage at the ungodly hour of 6.30 this morning – and it continues until 9.30 tonight. But never mind that – the World Cup starts today. RTÉ2 and ITV bring us Ireland’s opener against Australia in Sydney (kick-off 11.0am). Light some candles – and pray for the mother of all days to remember.

Reader Survey

Finally, we always appreciate feedback from our readers and you can help us provide the best newsletter service possible by filling out this quick survey.

Please rest assured that your responses will be held in strict confidence and will not be shared with anyone outside of The Irish Times Group. Thank you.