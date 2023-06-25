Ireland’s hopes of making Cricket World Cup end after heavy defeat to Sri Lanka

Mark Adair took four wickets in Ireland's defeat to Sri Lanka at the World Cup qualifier in Bulawayo. Photograph: Ben Whitley/Inpho

Sri Lanka 325 (49.5 ovs) (D Karunaratne 103, S Samarawickrama 82, D de Silva 42no, C Asalanka 38; M Adair 4-46, B McCarthy 3-56, G Delany 2-52) beat Ireland 192 (31 ovs) (C Campher 39, H Tector 33, G Dockrell 26no, J Little 20; W Hasaranga 5-79, M Theekshana 2-29) by 133 runs

Ireland’s Cricket World Cup hopes are over following a 133-run defeat to Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Sunday, their third straight defeat in the qualification competition.

Andrew Balbirnie’s side already faced an uphill battle to qualify for the 50-over tournament in India later this year after disappointing defeats to Oman and Scotland earlier in the week.

Only a victory against Sri Lanka alongside other results going their way in Group B would have kept alive their faint hopes but Ireland were dismissed for 192 in response to Sri Lanka’s 325.

Dimuth Karunaratne was Ireland’s tormentor in chief with a run-a-ball 103 at the top of the order for Sri Lanka.

Karunaratne put on 168 for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 82 before Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy led the fightback for Ireland.

Adair claimed four for 46 while McCarthy picked up three wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for 325.

It proved far too many for Ireland, who were reduced to 58 for four before Harry Tector helped them regroup with 33.

Wanindu Hasaranga ended Tector’s innings on his way to five for 79 and even though Curtis Campher continued the fight, he was eventually out for 39 which saw Ireland’s World Cup hopes over.

Ireland conclude their Group B campaign on Tuesday when they play the United Arab Emirates, while they will play two further placing matches.

“We’re disappointed naturally we’re out of the competition, we came here to try and qualify and not even to get to the Super Sixes is hugely disappointing for this group but we’ve got to move on,” said Balbirnie.

“I think we’re going to have to pick ourselves up pretty quickly ... I think whenever you play for Ireland, no matter what the situation, what the game, there’s a lot of pride in that and we’ve got three games to get our pride back and hopefully go home with some positives.”