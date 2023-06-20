Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon lead Australia to victory in thrilling first Ashes Test finale

Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the fifth day of the first Test against England at Edgbaston. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon produced a heroic rearguard action with the bat to deny England’s late charge and win the first Ashes Test for Australia on a rain-hit final day at Edgbaston.

The final day’s play did not get under way until 2.15pm due to early rain and a wet outfield. When play began, Stuart Broad removed the nightwatchman, Scott Boland, and Moeen Ali defied a painful blister to conjure the wicket of Travis Head for 16.

The wind was initially with the hosts, but they could not find a way to disrupt Usman Khawaja’s concentration as he led Cameron Green in an unbroken stand worth 40. Australia reached the tea break at 183 for five, needing 98 more runs for victory.

After the resumption, the duo at the crease continued to frustrate England before Ollie Robinson struck to remove Green for 28. Australia whittled down their target to 72 before Ben Stokes removed Khawaja for 65, the captain’s leg-cutter forcing his previously immovable opponent to drag on to his stumps.

The home crowd sensed the game shifting, with Alex Carey surviving an lbw review and an admittedly tough dropped catch from Joe Root in the same over. Root made amends soon after, this time holding on to Carey’s drive off his own bowling.

Two more wickets were needed, but with Stokes refusing the second new ball, Cummins struck a pair of sixes to bring the target down to 30 runs. England then took the new ball but Cummins and Lyon kept the scoreboard moving with bold shots and decision-making.

Broad came within a whisker of finding Cummins’s outside edge – drawing an appreciative smile from the Australia captain – but Lyon then clipped Broad to the boundary, bringing the target to single figures. Victory was sealed when Cummins flicked away for another four runs, sparking wild celebrations among the tourists. – Guardian

