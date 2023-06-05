Sam Bennett shows signs of improving fitness in second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

Sam Bennett showed signs of improving fitness on Monday’s second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in France, remaining prominent in the finale after a tough day of racing.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was sitting in fourth place with 300 metres to go and while he faded as the sprint unfolded, finishing only 11th, the front group had been whittled down to just 70 riders as a result of a difficult course and tough pace. By way of reference, one of his usual sprint rivals Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) cracked completely in the final kilometres and finished a minute and a half behind the day’s winner, former world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep).

Bennett is aiming to show form in the race in order to make sure of selection for the Tour de France, which begins in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1st. He won two stages plus the green jersey in 2020 but missed the race in 2021 due to injury. He was also absent last year when his team decided to focus on a general classification challenge with the Russian rider Aleksandr Vlasov.

“I didn’t feel very good at the beginning of the stage but I was improving towards the final,” he said. “It was one of those days where you come around a bit. I was in a good position but in the final 200m, I might have waited a bit too long. Anyway, compared to yesterday, I’m happy to be in the mix again.”

Bennett knows that a stage win this week would make sure of his place in the Tour squad. There are, however, limited opportunities for the sprinters.

Tuesday’s stage is very lumpy early on, with a second category climb inside the first hour of racing and then a fourth category ascent 19 kilometres from the finish.

Wednesday is an individual time trial, with Thursday then offering the final possible chance for sprinters before three days in the big mountains. That stage has a hilly finale, however, including a category two climb peaking 14 kilometres from the finish, making a sprint something of a long shot.

Tuesday’s stage takes the riders 194.1 kilometres to Le Coteau. Sunday’s winner, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), continues to lead overall, level on time with Alaphilippe.