Mary Hannigan: GAAGO row rumbles with politicians keen to score a point or two

The GAAGO row rumbles on, although it’s unlikely anyone will produce as original a take on the issue as Matt Shanahan. In reference to a number of big hurling championship games being put on the subscription streaming service, the Waterford TD asked: “Is this part of a woke agenda in HQ to punish [the] manly game?”

Could it be @officialgaa put hurling to subscription because they knew competing football matches wouldn’t sell?? A great disservice to hurling and to thousands of our citizens inc many elderly denied free to air access. Is this part of a woke agenda in HQ to punish manly game? — Matt Shanahan TD (Ind) 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@MattShanahanTD) May 8, 2023

Seán Moran doesn’t address that particular question in his piece on the saga, which he describes as “interminably daft”. He argues that because it simply isn’t possible to show all championship games on terrestrial television, a subscription service is inevitable, not least because the GAA needs to generate income from media rights.

Darragh Ó Sé, meanwhile, reflects on the Clifford brothers’ dedication to Kerry football after David and Paudie lined out for their county on Sunday a day after their mother Ellen had died. Darragh recalls himself and his brothers Marc and Tomás making a similar decision back in 2002 after the death of their father Micheál, the three finding some comfort in being among their team-mates at such a painful time.

Also in Gaelic games, Gordon Manning analyses Stephen Cluxton’s recent performance against Kildare in what was his “second debut” for Dublin and his first appearance for them in 862 days. How did he handle it? “As only Cluxton can, as it turns out.”

READ MORE

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy is looking forward to a “fascinating” URC semi-final between Leinster and Munster, reckoning that Munster will be “rubbing their hands ... in anticipation of a crack at a slightly distracted Leinster” who, of course, have that Champions Cup final in their schedule.

Gerry Thornley, though, reminds us that Munster have only won one of their 13 meetings with “the auld enemy” at the Aviva since the redevelopment of the stadium, the place generally having been their “graveyard”. Still, Leinster need to improve on recent performances, assistant coach Andrew Goodman tells Johnny Watterson, if they are to maintain that dominance.

Telly watch: Cork man Eddie Dunbar is aiming for a top 10 finish in the Giro d’Italia, and after Tuesday’s excellent ninth place in stage four of the race, he’s on track – he’s up to 14th in the general classification. Eurosport have live coverage of today’s fifth stage (11.30-5.0). Later in the day, we have the second of the Champions League semi-finals, the Milan derby between AC and Inter (Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, kick-off 8.0).