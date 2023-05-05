Is Casement Park’s lifeline being threatened by anti-GAA pettiness?

The rebuilding of Casement Park is crucial to the joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028, having been included in a list of 10 stadia to be used for the tournament. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was as long ago as 2009 that plans for the redevelopment of Belfast’s Casement Park were first announced, but a string of delays has resulted in it becoming a pitiful weed-infested sight, complete with a crumbling stand and terraces. But now its rebuilding is crucial to the joint UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 having been included in a list of 10 stadia to be used for the tournament.

Alas, another problem has arisen – as Johnny Watterson tells us, a group representing Northern Ireland soccer supporters is opposed to its inclusion in the bid, arguing that “that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia”. Johnny, though, wonders if this is all yet “another petty anti-GAA tiff”.

Joe Canning, meanwhile, looks at the shape the chief contenders in the hurling championship are in as we enter the round-robin phase, noting that it’s a long time since Limerick “produced two mediocre performances back-to-back”. But, he says, “they’re around long enough not to panic” and will use their three-week break to get back on track.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to David Gillick about the tragic death, at the age of just 32, of Tori Bowie, the American sprinter who won three Olympic medals. Bowie had been struggling with her mental health before being found dead in her Orlando home, Gillick talking about the battles some athletes face “when they’re heading towards the end of their career”.

READ MORE

In rugby, Johnny hears from Charlie Ngatai about his hopes of playing a key role in Leinster’s pursuit of the URC and European crowns, having made a big impact against Toulouse after being nearly four months out of action.

In horse racing, Brian O’Connor writes about the Football Association of Ireland’s shot at trying to get a chunk of the state’s betting tax revenue, €72.8 million of which will go to racing this year. That’s a snip, mind you, next to Rory McIlroy’s career earnings. He could be about to top them up at the Wells Fargo Championship after opening the tournament with a three-under-par 68 – making it a happy 34th birthday.

Telly watch: Ulster and Connacht square up in the URC quarter-finals this evening (TG4 and Premier Sports 1, kick-off 7.35), while RTÉ2 brings us a tasty looking Dublin derby in the shape of champions Shamrock Rovers hosting league leaders Bohemians in Tallaght (kick-off 7.45).