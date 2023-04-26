Ireland made to toil in the field as Sri Lanka pile on the runs in Galle

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie drops the catch of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka in the slips during the third day of the second Test match at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Photograph: by Ishara S Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

Day 3: Ireland 492 (C Campher 111, P Stirling 103, A Balbirnie 95, L Tucker 80, A McBrine 35; P Jayasuriya 5-174, A Fernando 2-78, V Fernando 2-92) lead Sri Lanka 357-1 (N Madushka 149no, D Karunaratne 115, K Mendis 83no; C Campher 1-47) by 135 runs

Ireland toiled for little reward in the field a day after their record-breaking batting feats as Sri Lanka charged to 357 for one in Galle to trail the tourists by just 135. Openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne both registered centuries in a 228-run opening stand while Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 83 when rain brought an early end to day three of the second Test.

Sri Lanka, resuming on 81 without loss in response to their opponents’ highest-ever Test total of 492, raced along at more than four and a half an over with Karunaratne reaching his ton off only 116 balls.

The Sri Lanka captain perished for 115 off 133 deliveries after injudiciously top-edging seamer Curtis Campher – one of Ireland’s centurions on Tuesday – to Matthew Humphreys at deep fine leg.

It was a fleeting moment of respite for Ireland, who lacked a cutting edge, although Andy McBrine was unlucky not to be in the wickets column as Andy Balbirnie shelled a slip chance to reprieve Madushka.

Madushka was on 132 at the time, having got to his maiden Test century by whipping a Harry Tector full toss for six, and went to stumps on 149 not out on a day where only 58.5 overs were sent down.

Slow left-armer Matthew Humphreys came in for some clatter later on his Test and first-class debut, leaking 56 runs in eight wicketless overs and being clouted for five sixes by the rampaging Mendis.

Three of them came off three balls as the 20-year-old Humphreys was punished when he erred in length.

Bad light interrupted play just before tea before the heavens opened bringing a conclusion to the day, with the action set to resume 15 minutes earlier on the last two days to make up for the time lost.

Sri Lanka, 1-0 up in the two-Test series, will want to eke out a healthy lead on the penultimate day in a bid to wrap up a win, although quick wickets could bring Ireland back into the fray.