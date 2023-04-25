Leinster and Toulouse bring out the big guns for a ‘season-defining’ clash

It will, writes Johnny Watterson, be a “season-defining” weekend for Leinster and Toulouse when they square up in that humdinger of a Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday afternoon.

We have news from both camps in the build-up to the game, Gerry Thornley hearing from Leinster coach Leo Cullen who looks set to choose Jordan Larmour as the injured James Lowe’s replacement. And Johnny talks to the “quarter-Irish” Jack Willis, the England flanker who joined Toulouse last year after Wasps went out of business and is now relishing the prospect of his first ever European semi-final.

Gerry, meanwhile, looks back on Munster’s successful URC trip to South Africa, where they picked up a win and a draw, proving “that the old fire still burns, not least when their backs are against the wall”. Less successful, writes Owen Doyle in his Whistleblower column, is the standard of refereeing in the URC, notably by officials from Italy, Scotland and Wales.

In Gaelic games, Jim McGuinness was so impressed by Galway’s performance against Roscommon at the weekend that he reckons they might just have what it takes to get back to another All Ireland final this year. Last July, David Clifford’s eight points helped see off their challenge – Ian O’Riordan talks to the Kerry man about that success and the season ahead.

Reaching All Ireland finals is a distant dream for Meath’s footballers – Gordon Manning digs deep in to their struggles over the last decade and a bit, struggles that show no sign of abating.

In golf, Philip Reid talks to Padraig Harrington, the Champions Tour his main stomping ground these days, but he still has Major-winning ambitions. As does David Gorman – in one of those video game thingies. In his review of two new offerings on the market, he sneaks in this boast: “I got into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open … with Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler hot on my tail.” Big head.

Telly watch: Day one of the Punchestown Festival features three grade one races, RTE2 bringing live coverage of it all (4.0-7.0). Can anyone put the brakes on Willie Mullins’s record-breaking season? In football, there’s a monumental Premier League relegation tussle on BT Sport 1, Leeds meeting Leicester City at Elland Road (kick-off 8.0).