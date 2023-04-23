Ten Hag says ‘perfect game’ needed from United in FA Cup final if City to be defeated

Erik ten Hag said fans can trust Manchester United to give 100 per cent to defeat Manchester City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final and ensure their local rivals cannot emulate their own achievement as the only English team to win the treble.

United will face Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley on June 3rd after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties on Sunday, the semi‑final finishing goalless following extra time. Victor Lindelöf scored the winning kick after Solly March missed his.

City can claim the treble if they win all of their remaining Premier League matches, beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last four and whoever reaches the final out of Milan and Internazionale in the other tie, and United in the cup final. Ten Hag said he fully understood why supporters are intent his side do not allow the latter, United having won the treble in 1999.

“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything, more than 100 per cent you can’t do, the fans can rely on that. We want to give that against City, we want to give the fans that,” said Ten Hag.

READ MORE

“I understand, of course, the feelings from the fans about it. We will do everything to give them the second trophy —everything what I have, everything the team has, the staff have, we will give everything to get it done. We can do it, because we prove it. It’s not easy though, it’s a great team, but we also have a great team.”

Ten Hag was asked if personally, he would like to beat United’s local rival. “It’s not for me [this] — I want to win every game, doesn’t matter who is the opponent,” said the 53-year-old manager. “Brighton I have to give a lot of credit, it’s a great team, a really good philosophy of football, that made it a great game for the neutral, all the fans in the stadium to watch.”

Earlier in the season United lost 6-3 at City in the league but won the return match 2-1. “We have proof [we can beat them]. We have to play the perfect game, it was the perfect game we played this season,” said Ten Hag.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m sad for my players, they deserved to play City.”

Of March he said: “I told him I made a lot of mistakes as a player with penalties — he was one of the best players [today].”

Danny Welbeck is an injury concern for Brighton after being forced off.