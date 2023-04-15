Is Ireland really likely to be a host country for the Euro 2028 football tournament?

The five national team captains in an image to mark the formal submission of the UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA Euro 2028. Photograph: FAI/PA

Is Ireland going to host the Euros in 2028?

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is part of a UK-Irish bid to hold the quadrennial football tournament across nine cities. Belfast is also included but that’s probably not going to happen.

Why not?

Casement Park – the derelict home of Antrim GAA since an unplanned rewilding process began in 2013 – is one of 10 stadiums sent into Uefa as part of the “five nations” bid. Planning permission has been granted for a 34,500 capacity rebuild with construction supposed to begin in 2024.

Hang on, the British Exchequer could end up funding the revamp of Ulster’s primary GAA facility?

Ideally, yes. It will cost £130 million.

So, the Casement facelift is happening?

There have been many, many false dawns on this project. Only weeds and wildflower currently flourish off the Anderson Road in west Belfast. Don’t be surprised if the UK-Irish bid sees off Turkey in October, yet some time around 2026 Sunderland’s Stadium of Light replaces an unfinished Casement.

What happened to Croke Park?

Croker was on the initial list of 14 stadiums but the bid’s general principle is “one city, one stadium” (London has two – Wembley and Spurs stadium) and it would look odd if Dublin got two venues while Wales and Scotland had only one each.

What about the final?

Pencilled in for Wembley Stadium.

Didn’t the Euro 2021 final, between England and Italy, suffer a near catastrophic collapse in security outside and inside Wembley?

The good people of Uefa have very short memories despite Baroness Casey’s report in December 2021 finding that the security breach would have been far worse if not for the weather and England losing the penalty shoot-out. But yes, it was very, very bad.

At least the Republic of Ireland won’t have to qualify for Euro 2028?

Only two of the five host nations get a free ride into the tournament. If we went by rankings today, England and Wales would make the cut. Scotland are also above Stephen Kenny’s men.

[ Casement Park revamp crucial to UK and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid ]

So, what’s the upside?

The Football Association of Ireland are predicting “cumulative socio-economic benefits” of €241 million. And at least six matches in Dublin, three possibly involving Ireland. So, top-tier football would be played at the Aviva, which will be the most outdated of the stadiums unless there is significant Government investment (the FAI debt is €63.5 million).

What about the legacy of Euro 2028 - perhaps it will generate millions to reinvest into Irish football’s decrepit facilities?

The bid has a €51 million legacy fund but that’s between all five football associations and with seven British cities involved - London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff – the FAI might get around €7 million from that pot. That would not even cover a quarter of the amount needed to redevelop Dalymount Park.

Wait, Dalymount Park is finally being rebuilt?

Dublin City Council is aiming for it to be completed by 2027. It will cost €40 million. Uefa already gave €500,000 as legacy money for Euro 2020 (which is another day’s Crash Course).

Okay, come on, this is a good news story, can you shine some positivity on it?

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sees “an opportunity to ensure long-lasting benefits for League of Ireland, local and youth football”.

Win-win?

We asked the FAI to explain, even in broad terms, how Euro 2028 will benefit domestic football in the country...

[ Euro 2028 bid could provide spark for grassroots revolution in Irish soccer ]

And the answer?

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill was unavailable for interview on this week of weeks.

At least the UK-Irish bid should see off Turkey?

Every successful bid since 2008 has seen off Turkey so, yes, football is probably coming home.