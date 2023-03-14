Irish sailors show well ahead of finals stage at ILCA7 European Championships

Rio Olympian Finn Lynch delivered another consistent day despite the conditions, with two fifth places followed by a race win. Photograph: Pedro Martinez

The finals stage of the ILCA7 European Championships in Andora, Italy gets under way for most classes on Wednesday morning with Irish sailors holding strong overall positions and low scores.

Three days of racing still remain and a considerable challenge in tricky conditions is in prospect.

Rio Olympian Finn Lynch delivered another consistent day despite the conditions, with two fifth places followed by a race win.

His result in that last race of the qualification round was also marked by a second place by team-mate Ewan McMahon. Both sailors comfortably qualify for Gold fleet in the final round.

There was further good form from Rocco Wright in the ILCA6 men’s event, the stepping-stone class to full senior level, with a third place and a race win for the Howth sailor.

His opening race result of the day was a sixth after he briefly capsized while holding second place. That result likely cost him the overall lead of the event, though he only trails Greek sailor Athanasios Kyfidis by a single point.

Wright is also the lowest scoring sailor of his event in which he is the defending champion.

Meanwhile, just two races were sailed in the ILCA6 women’s senior fleet where Howth’s Eve McMahon lies 19th overall after a 14th and ninth for the day.

This fleet will continue qualification racing on Wednesday as only three races have been completed to date.