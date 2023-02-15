T20 World Cup: Pakistan put Ireland to the sword in Cape Town

Pakistan 165-5 (20 ovs) (Muneeba Ali 102; Arlene Kelly 2-27) bt Ireland 95 (16.3 ovs) (Orla Prendergast 31; Nashra Sandhu 4-18) by 70 runs.

Ireland’s T20 World Cup hopes have been left in tatters after defeat to Pakistan in Cape Town on Wednesday evening. The nature of the competition is brutal in that, after defeat to England on Monday, it has taken just four days for Ireland’s qualification prospects to all but disappear just halfway through their group stage campaign.

Playing under the lights at Newlands, a disappointing display with the ball left Ireland chasing a big total of 166, thanks largely to Muneeba Ali’s magnificent century, her 102 coming off just 68 balls.

She was ably supported by Nida Dar (33) as both players toyed with the Irish field, finding gaps as soon as Laura Delany moved fielders out of a given position. Ali’s ability in particular to carve the ball over the vacant off-side despite Irish bowlers attempting to cramp her for room was magnificent.

She arguably should not have been able to cash in on her late acceleration in the way that she did given she was dropped in the 40s after a mix-up between two Irish fielders; Dar was also put down twice.

Questions can also be asked of why two of Ireland’s better bowlers, Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly, only bowled three out of a possible four overs each. No doubt expensive starts to their spells played a part, but Kelly’s two wickets in Pakistan’s final over suggests her death ability was underused.

The plan at the toss for Delany was certainly not to be chasing 166 when she elected to bowl. Regardless, despite a start with the bat that wasn’t as positive as against England, Prendergast looked in scintillating form when climbing into a series of shots over mid-on.

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis departed relatively early, the latter frustrated by her inability to hit gaps despite regularly finding the middle of her bat, but Prendergast soldiered on. Only a mistimed pull shot off a short delivery ended her fun on 31 off just 21 deliveries, and with it Ireland’s hopes.

Eimear Richardson came in looking to keep up with the climbing required rate, finding the fence five times in a cameo of 28 off 17. Once she picked out short fine looking for another ramp behind square, Ireland collapsed, losing their final four wickets for just seven runs.

Ireland’s next game is against the West Indies in Cape Town on Friday.