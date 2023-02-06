Ireland fall to narrow defeat to Sri Lanka in World Cup warm-up

A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama’s half-century helped set a target of 150, yet despite Arlene Kelly’s impressive cameo in the final five overs, Sri Lanka took two wickets in the last set of six to bowl Ireland out.

Sri Lanka made a strong start before captain Chamari Athapaththu was lbw for 27 in the seventh over, but Ireland were unable to break the 87-run partnership of Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne.

Samarawickrama was forced to retire hurt on 56 at the end of the 16th over and Gunaratne was soon dismissed before Laura Delany took three wickets in the final over to reduce Sri Lanka to 149 for five.

Gaby Lewis made a strong start for Ireland before being caught by Oshadi Ranasinghe off Inoka Ranaweera for 38 off 24 balls and the Sri Lankan duo continued to excel, taking three wickets each.

Ireland were 106 for seven after 15 overs before Kelly fought back with 30 off 17 deliveries, leaving her side needing four from the final over, but Sugandika Kumari dismissed Cara Murray before running Kelly out on the penultimate ball.