Andrew Balbirnie ruled out of Zimbabwe series due to ‘mild concussive episode’

Andrew Balbirnie walks off during Ireland's clash with Zimbabwe on Wednesday after being hit on the helmet by a beamer. Photograph:Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the final two One Day Internationals of his side’s tour to Zimbabwe after being diagnosed with a “mild concussive episode.”

Uncapped batter Murray Commins, who has featured for Ireland Wolves, is currently playing club cricket in South Africa and will be flown to Zimbabwe to replace Balbirnie. Vice-captain Paul Stirling will lead the side in the final two games of the series.

Balbirnie, who scored a century during Wednesday’s defeat in Harare, had to retire hurt in the 45th over when he edged a beamer from Ryan Burl into his grill. After receiving treatment on the field, he was able to return to his feet and walk off.

After further assessment on Thursday, the day after the game it has been decided that he is unfit to continue for the remainder of the series.

The second ODI takes place on Saturday before the finale on Monday. Both games start at 7.15am Irish time and are streamed live on ICC tv.