NFL: LA Chargers clinch playoff spot as Indianapolis Colts lose

Indianapolis Colts 3 LA Chargers 20

The Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 20-3 defeat of the outclassed Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Austin Ekeler picked up a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns for the visitors in the second and fourth quarters, while home quarterback Nick Foles had a horror debut for the Colts with three interceptions.

Justin Herbert started slowly but was solid for 235 yards through the air for the Chargers and importantly got the ball to Ekeler.

The Colts took advantage of two personal foul calls that led to the ejection of Pro Bowl safety Derwin James in the second quarter to get on the scoreboard for the only time courtesy of a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Cameron Dicker potted a pair of field goals for Los Angeles in the second and third quarters, with Ekeler’s second score ensuring the win halfway through the final quarter.

Questions are likely to be raised about the future of Jeff Saturday, who has been responsible for five consecutive losses since becoming interim coach of the Colts.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are riding high after three straight wins and securing a playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s Battle of Los Angeles against reigning Super Bowl champions the Rams.

Meanwhile, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday, though McDaniel said it is unclear if Tagovailoa was concussed in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to Green Bay.

Tagovailoa appeared to bang his head on the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter against the Packers, but he never left the game and was not evaluated for a concussion.

“As far as the game was concerned, no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit. I can’t really tell you exactly what it was,” McDaniel said, adding that he got the news Monday afternoon.

The concussion protocol is enacted whenever a player reports concussion-related symptoms, even if he isn’t certain to have a concussion.

There is no set timetable for exiting the protocol, so Tagovailoa could potentially play in Sunday’s pivotal game at New England if he advances through the NFL’s five-step process and is cleared.