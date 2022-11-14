Derry City too good for Shelbourne in FAI Cup final; Haaland ruled out of Ireland friendly

Erling Haaland will play no part in Thursday night’s friendly match against Ireland in Dublin. The Norwegian striker that the FAI marketed recent ticket sales off, is being rested as he manages an ongoing foot injury. Derry City proved far too good for Damien Duff’s Shelbourne on Sunday, winning a one sided FAI Cup final 4-0. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why Manchester City’s form should give Arsenal hope in the Premier League title race: “The Haaland effect has concealed a subtle tightening of the margins, though not from Guardiola, who will spend the weeks between now and Christmas obsessing about how he can get his team back to their best.”

Dublin hurling champions Kilmacud Crokes are into the Leinster semi-final, gaining revenge for last year’s shock defeat with a 2-18 to 1-12 win over Laois’ Clough/Ballacolla. In football action Mayo champions Westport were beaten by Galway’s Moycullen yesterday, while in Ulster Glen progressed to the semi-finals after a four-point win over Errigal Ciaran at Celtic Park. In a shock result Erin’s Own, Cargin, the Antrim champions came through an epic battle to beat Donegal’s Naomh Conaill on penalties at Corrigan Park. Check out the rest of the weekend’s GAA match reports in our Gaelic games section here.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s final Autumn Nations Series game at the Aviva and Gerry Thornley warns that Australia’s results bely the threat they could pose to Andy Farrell’s side. Following Saturday scrappy win over Fiji and the Irish head coach is demanding improvement from his team. Reflecting on the Fiji match and John O’Sullivan writes that Joey Carbery needs to bring more personality to the number 10 position: “It’s not up to Carbery or Crowley to be versions or clones of Sexton. They are talented players in their own right but must bring that personality when given the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, writing the Tipping Point column this morning, Denis Walsh explains why the old give it a lash mentality in Irish sport is dead: “The change in outlook among Irish athletes has been so fundamental and so profound in the last 15 or 20 years that we are no longer staggered by any outcome, in any field: boxing, rowing, rugby, horse racing, gymnastics, golf, athletics, women’s football, to name just the sports that moved the dial in the last year or so.”