Verstappen expects budget cap penalty to hinder Red Bull in world title defence

Max Verstappen: 'We have a very competitive car, and we have a lot of great ideas for the car for next year, and hopefully it will be enough.' Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Max Verstappen has conceded that he expects the punishment for his Red Bull team’s breach of the 2021 budget cap will have a detrimental effect on his chances to defend his world championship next season.

Verstappen, who secured his second title in Japan last month, was speaking in the run-up to Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

The row over the budget cap had rumbled on across almost a month before being finally concluded at the Mexican GP, when Red Bull entered an accepted breach agreement with the FIA acknowledging their breach and accepting their punishment.

Red Bull were found to have overspent the £114 million cap by £1.86 million . They were given a £6.05 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time. Their team principal, Christian Horner, described the penalty as “draconian”, but other teams believed the sporting punishment of a reduction in aero-testing was suitable given the advantage they believe Red Bull gained by overspending.

Some rivals have noted that the penalty will not be felt too severely by Red Bull, since the money saved on a reduction of wind tunnel time can be spent elsewhere on car development.

Verstappen insisted it could prove a blow to his chances. “It will affect us, but how much I don’t know yet,” he said. However, Red Bull have enjoyed an absolutely dominant season which has returned 16 wins from 20 races thus far. They will retain that advantage going into next season, and the Dutchman was optimistic his team would react positively to their penalty.

“I am confident the team and the people we have will use that as extra motivation to do even better,” he said. “I know they already give their best. We have a very competitive car, and we have a lot of great ideas for the car for next year, and hopefully it will be enough.”

Verstappen also confirmed that he and Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports, initiated at the Mexican GP, was over. The Dutchman had been angry with Sky presenter Ted Kravitz, who had referred to Lewis Hamilton being “robbed” of an eighth championship at last year’s controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Verstappen sealed his first title.

The 25-year-old had been blunt in stating how he believed the remarks were disrespectful and was not willing to accept them. He and the team refused to speak to Sky over the weekend in Mexico City. Having felt he had made his point, he stated normal service would resume in Brazil. “We drew a line under it, so we just keep on going and I am looking forward to it,” he said.

Brazil plays host to the final sprint race meeting of the season. Qualifying will be held on Friday, with the sprint to decide the grid for Sunday’s GP taking place on Saturday.

Verstappen said he was not a big fan of sprint races, despite winning both of the ones held this season, as the sport discusses future format changes.

Sprint qualifying is held on Friday to determine the starting grid for a race on Saturday in which the top eight score points, deciding where drivers line up for Sunday’s main event.

This weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil will be the third sprint event of the year with six scheduled for next season.

“Honestly, I’m just not a big fan of it,” Verstappen said. “I feel like we don’t really race [on Saturday]. There are a few points that you get, right, but you also know that you can’t really risk it because the main race is where you really get the points.

“You don’t do a pitstop, so you just put on the tyre which will last the distance. You don’t really see a lot of overtaking unless there is a car out of position. So it’s not really that fun for me.”

Verstappen said he liked going straight into qualifying after one practice session on Friday rather than three at a regular grand prix. Formula One is considering making the sprint, which was introduced last year, a stand-alone event not linked to Sunday’s starting grid in future to make it more exciting for fans. The subject has been discussed by teams but no decision has been taken.

Although Formula One has published a 2023 calendar with a record 24 races, it has yet to say where the sprints will be held.