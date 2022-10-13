This is women’s football’s breakthrough moment. This is our Italia 90.

Let me set the scene for you: the year is 2015, and it’s 2am in Millstreet, Co Cork. I’ve just finished my first year in college and I’m at home recharging. An advert pops up on Eurosport. The Fifa Women’s World Cup is live on the channel, and no game will go unshown.

Like any normal person, I took the mattress from the bed, put it on the sitting room floor next to the dog, and camped out in my sitting room for a whole month. Not sleeping until 4am as the World Cup was on in Canada; the dog on one side, snacks on the other. My entire family thought I was bonkers.

The USA beat Japan in the final, Carli Lloyd scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory, and the USA reigned supreme. This was the first time I heard of Alex Morgan or Tobin Heath or Carli Lloyd.

I was hooked. I needed more but it was virtually impossible to access games. And then I realised Ireland had a team, but the FAI never publicised or properly invested in them.

We wouldn’t know the harrowing details of what that team went through if it wasn’t for the bravery of the squad to go on strike in 2017, telling desperate tales of changing in airport toilets and using kit which belonged to the underage boys’ team. Without that 2017 strike, we would not have the team we have today.

In contrast, where we were in 2017 to now is akin to what’s going on in other federations with teams who are suffering under horrible regimes and shouldering the burden of inspiration, activist and athlete. Yes, it’s a shame it must get that far but the five-year turnaround of this team is remarkable and shows if you invest in women, good things will always happen.

The journey as a Republic of Ireland fan is challenging. We rarely feel joy and the pumped-up energy often falls flat, leaving us deflated and asking what next.

The Irish women’s national team felt that all too well. The Ukraine game for the last European qualifiers, where Aine O’Gorman scored an own goal, effectively knocking Ireland out of the European championships, felt like a missed opportunity. The championships were on over the pond in England and broke every record and Ireland weren’t there to experience it all.

But, if anything, this Irish team summed up that the comeback is always bigger than the setback.

The fact that Aine O’Gorman spearheaded the first proper wave of Irish attacks sums up how much this group has grown confidence-wise. Pulling herself together following the Ukraine game and showing up to Peamount was a sign of incredible leadership.

The fact that Courtney Brosnan - a goalkeeper who many people, including myself, weren’t sure of - had one of the best games of her career proves that sometimes you’ve just got to out-believe and shut out the noise.

Amazingly, Vera Pauw, who selflessly took on this job after everything she has been through in her personal life, is at the helm. Pauw thanked the people at the FAI and the people of Ireland for sticking by her. Even remembering to gift Tony O’ Donoghue with a signed jersey for literally doing his job shows that this team remembers who helped get them to the top.

So, now it’s off to Australia or New Zealand. We won’t know the group, but Ireland is the lowest-ranked team Europe is sending, a tale similar to something from over 32 years ago. A team brimming with potential, who love to defend and sacrifice individual performances, with a manager not born in Ireland but is who probably due the freedom of the country at some stage.

This is our Italia 90. We’re all part of Vera’s Army marching to the Southern Hemisphere. This is women’s football’s breakthrough moment. The Irish women’s national team are now the reason why people will be heading to the local credit union for a loan or for people to mortgage the house again. We will now join the world in rising at bizarre times to shout our team through. Hopefully, the FAI are now more prepared to build on this squad’s legacy and have channels and outlets to funnel girls through to football.

Women like me grew up wanting to be like Roy Keane, Packie Bonner, Damien Duff and Jason McAteer. Now we can all aspire to be Katie McCabe, Brosnan, O’Gorman and the girls in green who have shattered every glass ceiling so far.

To paraphrase Kim Kardashian, get your asses up and cheer COYGIG.