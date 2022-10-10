Ireland right kind of meat for France and Netherlands; Denis Walsh on difficulty of loving great teams

“The coaching teams from the Netherlands and France at least maintained a respectful silence at what they must have considered a handy third seed to draw. From their point of view, Ireland are just meat in the room – and the right kind of meat.” After one of the worst draws imaginable for Euro 2024 qualifying, Ken Early says that it is Stephen Kenny, rather than the Ireland players, who will bear the brunt of the challenge, one that will be career-defining for the Ireland boss. France and the Dutch may be in transition after the World Cup in Qatar, making Irish lives slightly easier, but they still will be picking fresh talent from the likes of Real Madrid, Marseille, Juventus and Monaco, while all Ireland’s midfielders are playing in the Championship. “We just need to pick off big results,” said Kenny once the draw was revealed. “We will have to do something extraordinary to finish in the top two but that is our intention.” In domestic action, Rory Gaffney’s dramatic late winner against Shelbourne saw Shamrock Rovers put one hand on the league title yesterday, while both Arsenal and Manchester United came out on top in their respective Premier League encounters vs Liverpool and Everton.

“As fans, we wanted a variety of outcomes, and forgive our venality, we would have been happy to accept something less than greatness. Greatness can be hard to love. Admiration has an established vocabulary, and we all know the words, but love is a different thing.” Denis Walsh’s column today looks at Manchester City, Dublin, Kilkenny and the All Blacks; sometimes when watching all-time great teams, it feels like you should be appreciating them in a gallery. That is not what the sports fan wants for their viewing experience.

“We had attacking intent, that’s the way you want to play the game, isn’t it? That’s what the crowd want to come and see, so hopefully people got value for money from the contest.” That was the reaction of Leo Cullen after Leinster’s thrilling 54-34 win over the Sharks on Saturday. Despite the entertainment value, the win came at a cost for the province. Rhys Ruddock (HIA), Jordan Larmour (leg), Luke McGrath (HIA) and Ryan Baird (HIA) all suffered injuries, the latter on a stretcher following an awkward fall. In triage terms, Larmour’s is the most serious and will require a scan to ascertain the extent of the damage. That is before you mention Jack Conan being a late withdrawal before the game even started. Munster, by contrast, after Friday’s defeat to Connacht, now sit 12th in the table and already 13 points behind Leinster and 10 adrift of second-placed Ulster. “I’ve been around long enough,” said Graham Rowntree. “Obviously it’s a different context being the head coach but I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

In cycling, Sam Bennett finished off his season with a solid return in Paris-Tours on Sunday, finishing third after his breakaway was caught in the final kilometres of the race. Caught in a bunch sprint at the death, Bennett could well have finished even better. “I thought I’d give it a go,” he said. “I was happy a group went with me and then we could ride more tempo, we didn’t have to do so many accelerations. Then in the end I felt good in the final. I was happy with the power, but I just couldn’t get out [from behind other riders].”