Northwestern and Nebraska provide drama on the field with free beer off it

The Northwestern Wildcats beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-28 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon following an exciting finish to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. And the dramatic finale was matched off the field too when fans were notified in the first half that the credit card machines were down because the wifi connection was out at the Aviva. Meaning they could eat and drink all they wanted, for free.

Nebraska were favourites in Dublin and after early touchdowns in the first and second quarters they lead 14-3.

The Wildcats then scored their first touchdown and added another just before half time to take the lead at the break.

Nebraska fought back however, regained the ascendancy and led 28-17 in the third quarter before the game came to life.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown midway through that quarter before missing a field goal. Then three minutes into the fourth quarter they took the lead again when a brilliant interception led to a decisive fourth touchdown.

Their defence held firm as they held out for a three point win.