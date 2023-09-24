Osiris-Rex mission: Nasa set to return largest-ever asteroid sample to Earth

Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission is set to deliver the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.

A capsule containing about 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu is expected to land at 3.55pm Irish time on Sunday. The sample will float down into the Utah desert after a parachute opens to bring the capsule to the ground.

It is the US space agency’s first mission to collect a sample from an asteroid and the first by any agency since 2020.

The spacecraft launched on September 8th, 2016, and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. After mapping the asteroid for almost two years, it collected a sample from the surface on October 20th, 2020.

READ MORE

A quarter of the sample will be given to a group of more than 200 people from 38 globally distributed institutions.

Asteroid Bennu is a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, and scientists believe it can help shed light on how planets formed and evolved.

Experts say the carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid serves as a time capsule from the earliest history of the solar system.

A 12-image composite photograph of the asteroid Bennu, taken by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft from a range of 15 miles. Photograph: Nasa/Goddard/University of Arizona/PA Wire

It is anticipated the sample will provide important clues that could help us to understand the origin of organics and water that may have led to life on Earth.

As the sample has been collected directly from the asteroid, there will be almost zero contamination. Meteorites that fall to Earth are quickly contaminated from the second they make contact with our atmosphere. This means Bennu can give us an unspoiled glimpse into the past.

Astrophysicist Prof Boris Gansicke, department of physics, University of Warwick, said: “The asteroids in our solar system contain the raw building blocks from which the Earth was made, so working out their composition will tell us a lot of how our planet formed.

“There are many open questions, for instance where did the water that we have on Earth come from? And where did the ingredients that made life possible to develop come from?” – PA