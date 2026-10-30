What will €875,000 buy in Italy, France, the US, Spain and Co Galway?

Galway: Kinvara

Within walking distance of Kinvara village is this detached family home that comes with a large annex. Built in 1997, the 204sq m (2,196sq ft) house has a kitchen, sittingroom, diningroom, utility, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The detached annex at the back of the property is 61sq m (656sq ft) and has an open-plan kitchen/living area, as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom. It comes with a C1 energy rating and two separate patio areas.

Price: €875,000

Agent: DNG Brian MacMahon

Italy: Puglia

Prices in Puglia in southern Italy have risen dramatically in the last few years as the area becomes more popular with tourists and overseas buyers. This four-cone trullo in the hills of the Itria Valley has been beautifully renovated and houses two en suite bedrooms. There is a newly built, fully glazed annex to the side with a kitchen and dining area, and a path leading down to the pool, which is surrounded by olive, citrus and almond trees.

Price: €875,000

Agent: gruppobodini.com

USA: North Carolina

Chinquapin is a private, gated 2,000-acre mountain community in North Carolina that is best known for its hiking and biking trails. This cottage, which was built in 2021, comes on a one-acre site that has been set up to allow for a second property if owners wanted to expand. The cottage is well designed and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen/livingroom. There is covered wraparound veranda with two separate seating areas and a fire.

Price: €889,270 ($999,000)

Agent: landmarkrg.com

France: Lot

This 18th-century century country house could be a good option for family or friends looking to jointly own a holiday home in France. There is the three-bed main house with sittingroom, kitchen and wine cellar, as well as two two-bedroom gites and a converted barn with two floors. There is a pool for the main house and a second one for the gites, all set in a six-acre parkland. It is located beside the town of Montcuq in the Lot region in southwestern France.

Price: €875,000

Agent: wheeler-property.com

Spain: Estepona

This town house is newly built in traditional Andalusian style allowing it sit nicely in the charming old town of Estepona. It is set out over three levels with an open-plan ground floor housing the kitchen and livingroom. On the first floor are two en suite bedrooms, and there is a main bedroom and roof terrace on the top floor. It is minutes away from the local restaurants and bars, and the beach is a short walk away.

Price: €875,000

Agent: johndwood-international.com