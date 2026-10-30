Renovated apartment in complex perched at the edge of Killiney Hill Park for €525,000

Address : 23 Killiney Hill Park, Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €525,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Dalkey

View this property on MyHome.ie

Killiney Hill Park is a well-established apartment complex that was built in the early 1980s, beside Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel on Killiney Hill. The landscaped grounds of the development extend to the edges of the park and thus enjoys leafy vistas.

Number 23 Killiney Hill Park has come to the market with Sherry FitzGerald, who are seeking €525,000 for the 68sq m (732sq ft) third-floor apartment on the rear side of the complex.

Approached through an electric gate, there is plenty of parking for residents and guests, and a private gate leads through to the hotel grounds, ideal for those who want to avail of membership of the hotel’s leisure centre or padel courts.

The common areas of the complex have been refurbished, with a seating area on the third floor overlooking the sweep of south Dublin, taking in both shore and sky. The owners bought the home three years ago and have completely renovated the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. They are now moving on to another renovation project, having thoroughly enjoyed their time there.

A lobby and short hallway contains a hot press and a storage room, which the owners have fitted out as a utility room. At the end of the hallway is the kitchen/livingroom. The kitchen is new, with sleek green units, a wooden worktop and fresh appliances. Heating is gas, and the Ber is C.

Living area

Kitchen

A long dining table serves as a visual and practical divide between both areas and sits under a shelved alcove unit. The living area features a large picture window framing garden views, and the original fireplace houses an electric stove radiating warmth on a chilly October afternoon.

The first of the two bedrooms lies to the left of the livingroom, and the owner tells me that several residents of the complex have knocked through to add to the living accommodation. She cites this as her favourite room in the apartment, as it has a tall and deep window, faces southwest, and is a great spot to stretch out on a reclining chair, read, and enjoy the tranquillity of the views and the ever-changing tree canopy through the seasons.

Both bedrooms have comprehensive fitted storage, and the main bedroom, at the end of the apartment, has an en suite, which has been renovated and decorated in a warm shade of blue with striking marble-effect tiles.

In the main bathroom, inspired by recent travels, the owners wanted a tropical-style room, reminiscent of a sauna and spa, incorporating deep shades of green and wood-effect tiling.

The owners have been extremely content in the apartment during their relatively short tenure, enjoying the proximity to the hotel (with its renowned garden terrace where you can have coffee), the ability to walk to both Dalkey and Killiney villages, the expanse of Killiney Park on their doorstep, and the convenience of the 59 Dublin Bus stopping directly across from the complex gate.

Second bedroom