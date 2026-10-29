Look inside: Renovated coach house with luxury-hotel finishes on Waterloo Road in Ballsbridge

Address : 1 Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,100,000 Agent : Reverie Developments

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At the end of Waterloo Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, a new development has taken shape over the past year and a half, called the Waterloo Collection. It was built by Reverie Developments, under the direction of Johnny O’Loughlin, formerly of Seabren Developments and Mount Pleasant Development. The developer engaged OC Architects Dublin and interior designer Roisín Lafferty to create the scheme, where guide prices range from €2.1 million to €3.5 million.

The developer took number 1 Waterloo Road and divided it into two renovated town houses, while in the extensive back garden, it built a terrace of seven mews houses.

The latest property for sale in the collection, sitting between the town houses and the mews, is the Coach House. Priced at €2.1 million, this three-bedroom renovated building served originally as the stables and coach house to the former Waterloo Road house.

Its warm granite and bronzed zinc exterior facing on to Fleming Place, a laneway that links both phases of the development, gives little hint as to what lies within. A car port is attached to one side of the building, providing off-street parking. An unobtrusive doorway leads through to an entrance lobby, with a staircase on the left, a storage room beside it, and a guest loo that gives the first intimation of the intention at work here: high-end, luxury-hotel-style finishes.

Stepping inside to the Coach House, a built-in limed-oak bench unit adds storage to the entrance hall, and a tall door opens in to the kitchen and dining area.

The attention to detail is unmistakable in the kitchen/diningroom, which features sleek units extending to the ceiling. A long, large island topped with Rosso Levanto black and white stone houses a hob and downdraft extractor.

Other appliances include a Quooker tap in a brass finish, a V-ZUG integrated oven, a twin Liebherr fridge-freezer and, to the left of the kitchen, is a utility room with cabinetry by Ronan Hussey Design. Beyond the kitchen, a dining area features a large window, and a door leading to the carport.

You step down into the living area, where walls and the coffered ceiling are painted a rich burgundy, from the kitchen. A half wall of rich red tiles delineates the space from the kitchen while maintaining a connection between the spaces. This is an architecturally impressive space, with a 4m ceiling height.

Entrance hall

Kitchen living dining area

Kitchen

What balances the dramatic design scheme is extensive glazing on both sides of the room, with doors opening on to private courtyards – one positioned for morning coffees and the other perfect for evening drinks.

Upstairs, off a light-filled corridor with original features from the coach house, such as porthole windows, are two bedrooms on the left; the main bedroom at its end.

Following the no-expense-spared ethos running through the development, all three bedrooms are en suite with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has a room divider, ample wardrobe space and a stunning en suite.

Other properties available at the development include Waterloo House, a five-bed with an area of 284sq m (3,067sq ft). It features a steel staircase running through the centre of the house; a showstopping main bedroom and bathroom; and a garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin. It has a guide price of €3.25 million.

There are four mews houses remaining, each with spectacular interiors with lifts, four bedrooms, a home office, rear courtyard and off-street parking. Guiding at €2.5 million, these are set over three floors with an area of 224sq m (2,411sq ft).

Dining area

Main bedroom

Main en suite bathroom