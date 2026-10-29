Former Ireland rugby star Shane Horgan has home repossession case struck out

Pepper Finance had alleged that Shane Horgan had reneged on mortgage repayments. Photograph: Sportfile

Former Ireland rugby international Shane Horgan has had a case that was taken against him for the repossession of a house he owns in Dublin 8 struck out after the mortgage arrears on the property were cleared.

Pepper Finance Corporation brought proceedings against Horgan in July seeking possession of the house on John Dillon Street, Christchurch, arising from arrears of €8,889.07.

Shaula Connaughton-Deeny, barrister for Pepper Finance instructed by RDJ Solicitors, told Dublin county registrar Patricia Hickey in the Circuit Civil Court on Thursday that the arrears had been cleared and the case could be struck out.

Hickey, on the application of Pepper Finance, struck out the repossession proceedings against Horgan and said she would make no order regarding legal costs.

Pepper Finance Corporation had sued Horgan, who also played for Leinster and the British and Irish Lions, for repossession of the Dublin 8 property.

Hickey was told by barrister Stephanie Donald, appearing with Connaughton-Deeny, that Horgan had failed to turn up in her court to answer the bank’s bid to recover the property on foot of arrears.

The county registrar had been told that Pepper Finance had attempted to serve Horgan with the possession proceedings by registered post but the letter had been returned by An Post and marked “not called for”.

The bank’s civil bill, which had been opened to Hickey, claimed that Pepper Finance had taken over Irish Life and Permanent TSB’s €675,000 loan granted to Horgan on June 1st, 2006, and was seeking to recover the property or full repayment of the now-outstanding total debt of €684,664.

The bank had alleged Horgan had reneged on mortgage repayments to the extent of €8,889, with arrears included in the total debt.

The bank claimed Horgan had been registered as full owner of the property on May 12th, 2011, and a condition of the mortgage provided that the total debt would become immediately repayable if he defaulted in the making of two monthly repayments.

The civil bill claimed that by the letter dated January 23rd, 2025, the bank’s solicitors wrote to Horgan demanding he deliver up possession of the property within seven days in default of which proceedings seeking possession would issue without further notice.

“Despite the letter the defendant failed to deliver up possession of the premises,” the civil bill stated.

The proceedings have been discontinued.