Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare from €525,000

New to the market in Killiney, Rathfarnham, Blackrock, Delgany and Maynooth

5 Castle Court, Killiney, Co Dublin.
5 Castle Court, Killiney, Co Dublin.
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Oct 29 2026 - 05:582 MIN READ

5 Castle Court, Killiney, Co Dublin

€560,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Located within easy reach of Killiney’s beach and Dart station and Dalkey town, this extended two-bedroom midterrace house of 84sq m (904sq ft) comes to market in turnkey condition, with a converted attic space and a bright open-plan living and diningroom area. There are two double bedrooms. The house has off-street parking to the front, while the rear garden is well-maintained and laid out with stone chippings and raised planted beds. Ber C

On View: By appointment at Sherry Fitzgerald

23 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
23 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

23 Grangebrook Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€525,000, DNG

This semidetached three-bedroom house of 92sq m (990sq ft) comprises a spacious livingroom to the front and a bright, open-plan kitchen/living and dining area to the rear. The property has off-street parking, a lawned garden at the front and a large rear garden offering scope to extend, subject to planning permission. Grangebrook is convenient to Marlay Park, St Enda’s Park and the M50 motorway. Ber C

On View: By appointment at DNG

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13 Dornden Park, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin
13 Dornden Park, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin

13 Dornden Park, Booterstown, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.295m, DNG

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Trimleston Avenue and the Rock Road, this detached three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow extends to 194sq m (2,088sq ft) and sits on a generously sized site. The accommodation features a large, dual-aspect livingroom, while all three bedrooms have en suite shower rooms. There is a bright sunroom to the rear and the garage has been converted for use as additional storage and utility space. Ber F

On View: By appointment at DNG

5 Cedar Court, Churchfields, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow
5 Cedar Court, Churchfields, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

5 Cedar Court, Churchfields, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

€685,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this extended end-terrace three-bedroom house of 114sq m (1,227sq ft) comes to the market in move-in condition, and with an impressive B Ber rating. The interiors are bright and have a contemporary finish throughout. The extended family room stands out, with floor-to-ceiling dual-aspect windows and a Velux window with a built-in rain sensor. Sliding doors open directly on to the southwest-facing rear garden. Ber B

On View: By appointment at Sherry Fitzgerald

Beechwood, Leinster Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare
Beechwood, Leinster Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Beechwood, Leinster Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare

€895,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

Built in 2007, this large detached four-bedroom house of 198sq m (2,130sq ft) is well located just off the Dublin Road in the centre of the university town of Maynooth. The accommodation features an impressive, light-filled, open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with double-height windows. There are three large bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is en suite, while the fourth bedroom at ground-floor level is currently in use as a home office. Ber B

On View: By appointment at Sherry Fitzgerald

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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