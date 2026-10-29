Contemporary four-bed with private lift on Dublin 4’s Shrewsbury Road for €4.375m

Address : 3 Shrewsbury Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €4,375,000 Agent : Inhous

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Secure underground parking and a private lift are among the convenient features of this three-storey-over-basement house in a luxury development of seven homes off Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4. Number 3 Shrewsbury Gardens, a 389sq m (4,187sq ft) four-bed terraced property, is for sale for €4.375 million.

It is the first of the seven new homes in the gated development launched in 2022 to come back on the market, and was initially marketed by DNG, which put it up for sale in March this year with a price tag of €4.5 million. Not much about the home has changed since then, but the owners had spent around €750,000 refurbishing it after buying it in 2023, says Johnson. They paid about €3.473 million for it (€3,059,912 according to the Property Price Register, plus 13.5 per cent VAT payable on new homes).

The refurb included reconfiguring the main bedroom, adding a walk-in wardrobe and a large en suite, and changing the kitchen, flooring and handrails leading to the basement. The house has underfloor heating throughout and an A2 Ber.

The seven houses in Shrewsbury Gardens were built on the site of the former Chester Beatty Library at 20 Shrewsbury Road, one of Dublin’s most exclusive streets: the redbricks, designed by architects De Blacam and Meagher, are in sympathy with neighbouring Edwardian and Victorian houses.

The deep-blue front hall of number 3 has a patterned wood floor, decorative ceiling coving, panelling and a floor-to-ceiling closet. The lift that goes to all four floors is located unobtrusively beside the front door. The hall opens into the interconnecting livingroom and kitchen/diningroom that run from the front to the back of the house.

The livingroom has a deep bay window, timber-effect gas fireplace and built-in cabinets and shelves surrounding it. It opens directly into the handsome Rhatigan and Hick kitchen; double pocket doors can be closed between the rooms. The wall behind the kitchen counter is dominated by a striking Mont Blanc marble feature – too big to be called a splashback – above a pale composite stone counter. There are floor-to-ceiling cabinets on both sides, some glass-fronted, and appliances are Miele. French doors at the end of the kitchen open on to a granite patio where there’s room for a dining table and barbecue set-up. Steep stairs lead down from this railed space to another patio garden below.

Inside, there’s a downstairs toilet by the top of steep stairs that lead to the basement. A large family room – also described as a cinema room – has black walls and ceiling, and is fitted out with colourful comfortable seating. There’s ample storage in a wall of floor-to-ceiling mirrored cupboards. French doors open on to the paved courtyard garden.

There’s a downstairs bathroom, good-sized utility room and entrance to the large underground garage where there is room to park several cars.

Entrance to The Collection on Shrewsbury Road

Front hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen/breakfastroom

There are four double en suite bedrooms on the first and second floors, easily accessed by the lift. All have wood floors. The main bedroom suite on the first floor has a dressingroom with a vanity table and lots of hanging and shelving space and a pull-out shoe rack; a separate en suite bathroom – luxuriously appointed like all the bathrooms – has a wide shower at one side and an oval bath at the other.

The bedroom has a wide bay window overlooking the front of Shrewsbury Gardens and a wall of wardrobes. A smaller double on this floor – also en suite – is fitted out prettily as a baby’s bedroom. On the top floor, there’s a large en suite bedroom with a small balcony and another under-eaves double bedroom. There’s a large towel cupboard on the top landing, housing a heat-recovery unit – effectively, an airing cupboard with lots of shelving.

Outside, there’s also residents’ parking in the front of the houses. The market for this kind of house, says Johnson, could be Irish tech entrepreneurs, people working in aviation leasing, foreign buyers who want a secure lock-up-and-leave base in Dublin, a growing number of Americans looking to buy in Dublin or an Irish buyer living abroad. Inhous, an estate agency with London headquarters, sold Iniscorrig, a castellated mansion on Coliemore Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin for €15.5 million earlier this year to an Irish family living in the US.

Media/family room at basement level

Main bedroom

Bathroom