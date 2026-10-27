What will €380,000 buy in the Carlow countryside and Dublin 7?

Ballybrack, Borris, Co Carlow

€380,000, Donohoe Properties

This three-bedroom bungalow comes to the market with modern interiors and a B energy rating. It is set at the top of an incline against a dramatic backdrop of dense forest. The home, extending to 89sq m, is on 1.3 acres with an enchanting, tiered garden to the rear and a spacious patio. The home comprises a livingroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and three double bedrooms, one of which has French doors to the garden. It is a 10-minute drive from Borris village and is surrounded by breathtaking views towards Mount Leinster and Brandon Hill. Ber B

Plus Incredible countryside location

Minus You will need a car

20 Findlater Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

20 Findlater Street, North Circular Road, Dublin 7

€375,000, DNG Phibsborough

This two-bedroom terraced home is just minutes’ walk from the Phoenix Park and within 15 minutes of the Museum stop on the Luas red line in Dublin city. It is about a 20-minute walk from the cafes and restaurants of Stoneybatter. The home, extending to 42sq m, is tucked away off Infirmary Road. It is laid out with two bedrooms off the living area and a neat kitchen with white units to the rear. The shower room is beyond the kitchen, as well as a tiled outdoor courtyard. Interiors fresh throughout. Ber F

Plus Convenient location

Minus Low Ber