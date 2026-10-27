Victorian villa backing on to beautiful Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin

Address : 2 Botanic Villas, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 Price : €895,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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The owner of 2 Botanic Villas, in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, couldn’t believe how quiet it was when he moved from a busier road along Clontarf’s coast to this Victorian home that backs on to the Botanic Gardens.

The redbrick terrace joins three others in a row tucked away off Botanic Road, and like those on neighbouring streets, is lucky to be a stone’s throw from the 20-hectare park.

Since buying the home in 2014, the owner has tried to make the most of living so close to a Dublin gem by taking a stroll through the gardens as often as he can. Now that he has decided to move to a house with a bigger garden, where his grandchildren can have more space to play and where, as a keen musician, he can add a recording studio, he says he will miss the great location, as well as his neighbours on the road.

Number 2 Botanic Villas, extending to 135sq m and with a B Ber, is now on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €895,000.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Second reception room

The homes of Botanic Villas have an attractive redbrick facade and a deep bay window. The front door is accessed through an arched porch.

The three-bed house with an attic conversion had already been renovated and extended when he bought it 12 years ago, the owner says, but he carried out upgrades such as installing a new kitchen and floors, and adding a dormer window to the attic.

On the ground floor are two adjoining reception rooms that flow into a long kitchen and dining area to the rear. The deep bay window adds interest to the front livingroom, as well as ceiling cornicing and an open fire. It has double doors, allowing you to close it off from the sittingroom and kitchen beyond.

The kitchen, in an extension to the rear, allows natural light in from a strip of rooflights that travels the length of the ceiling, and glazed doors to the back garden. Cream gloss units occupy one long wall, with a long dining table at its centre that fits 10 for Christmas dinner. The ceilings here are incredibly high, accommodating Cecily Brennan paintings of almost 12ft. A hall beyond the kitchen leads to a utility space and a guest loo.

Kitchen and dining area

En-suite main bedroom

The second reception room divides the kitchen from the front livingroom and provides a cosy place to relax, with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves on either side of a former fireplace nook.

Stepping into the back garden from the kitchen, it’s incredibly quiet and peaceful thanks to its border, with the gardens and the birdsong they attract. The back garden extends to about 16m and features an elevated deck, while the remainder of the space is laid in lawn; it is surrounded by mature trees.

Upstairs, the bathroom sits to the rear on the return, with a pitched window by the bath framing the verdant views beyond. Upstairs the main bedroom is en suite and it, along with the second double bedroom, features a cast-iron fireplace. A single bedroom sits to the front of the house.

Attic conversion

View of the Teak House

Back garden

The attic conversion, which the owner used as a recording studio, is spacious and offers the best view of the Teak House in the Botanic Gardens.

There is on-street parking to the front of the house, but residents could also live here car free, with Dublin Bus services from Botanic Road taking about 20 minutes to reach Parnell Street on the north side of the city centre.