Ailesbury Wood home offers another notch in the heart of Dublin’s embassy belt

Address : 6 Ailesbury Wood, Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,995,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Tucked away at the end of a tree-lined lane just off Ailesbury Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ailesbury Wood is a bespoke scheme of 16 terraced homes built by Davy Hickey Properties in 2004 on the site of former tennis courts. They were designed by Crean Salley Architects with a view to blending in with the original period houses on Ailesbury Road, with redbrick facades and understated features.

Number 6 Ailesbury Wood is a four-bedroom home with a balcony outside the main bedroom overlooking the playing fields of St Michael’s College, affording a grandstand view of Leinster Schools rugby fixtures. The presence of the same playing fields also allows for uninterrupted sunlight to bathe the paved south-facing back garden, a superb outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining.

The house itself has clearly been well looked after and comes for sale in turnkey condition, with brand new carpets fitted in the reception rooms, bedrooms and on the landing. Number 6 measures 187sq m (2,012sq ft) and has a B Ber rating. It is on sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.995 million.

Rather than try to slavishly replicate the traditional elements of the larger Victorian houses on Ailesbury Road, the architects created relatively unfussy features that tastefully evoke the period. The cornicing and centre roses, for instance, eschew the intricate filigrees of old and go instead for smooth, uncomplicated designs. The same applies to the architraves and skirting boards, which border on the minimalistic.

What it does replicate, though, is an air of old-fashioned comfort and elegance. The entrance hall, for instance, has warm porcelain floor tiling and a wide staircase with oak banister, and the drawingroom has a large limestone fireplace, with a gas-fire insert and big bay window looking out to the front. Glazed double doors connect to the livingroom at the back, which has a limestone fireplace with gas fire and bespoke alcove storage units on either side. French doors open out from here to the back garden.

The kitchen/diningroom also opens out to the back garden, and is filled with light via large windows and glazed doors, plus an impressive glass atrium-style roof. The kitchen has modern wall and floor storage units, marble worktops and high-end Neff appliances.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, off a large, bright landing; the main bedroom is a large double to the back, with built-in wardrobes and a balcony offering a permanent season ticket to St Michael’s rugby matches. The bedroom has a luxurious en suite with wall and floor tiling, and is equipped with a Jacuzzi bath, step-in shower cubicle, wash-hand basin, mirrored vanity cabinet and a heated towel rail.

There’s another large double bedroom to the front and a smaller single bedroom to the back, both with built-in wardrobes. The main bathroom is tastefully tiled, with a bath, overhead shower, wash-hand basin, mirrored vanity cabinet and a heated towel rail.

[ Two-bed apartment in grand Georgian building in BallsbridgeOpens in new window ]

On the top floor is a large double bedroom suite, ideal for guests as it is set apart from the rest of the house. It has built-in wardrobes and a storage closet giving access to eaves storage. A large dormer window has a desk in front of it for working from home, and the en suite has a large shower cubicle, wash-hand basin, and more eaves access.

Out front there are two dedicated parking spaces on well-maintained communal grounds.

Livingroom

Diningroom

Drawingroom

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Main bedroom en suite

Bedroom 4

Bathroom

Balcony

Back garden

Ailesbury Wood is just around the corner from the shops of the Merrion Centre, and a short walk from bus routes and the Sydney Parade Dart station. Ballsbridge and Donnybrook villages are within easy reach, and schools in the area include St Michael’s, St Andrew’s, Willow Park, Blackrock College, Muckross Park, the Teresian School, St Mary’s and Scoil Mhuire.