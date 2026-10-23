What will €285,000 buy in France, Canada, Thailand, Spain and Co Galway?

Galway: Lisdonagh

Bluebell Cottage is a picture-perfect thatched property in Lisdonagh, Co Galway, that was built in 1840. It has been restored and well maintained by its owners and comes with an E energy rating. It has a kitchen/dining/livingroom, a utility, two ground-floor bathrooms and three bedrooms. It is surrounded by beautiful gardens and comes with a detached garden room and a collection of stone outbuildings.

Price: €285,000

€285,000 Agent: Gerry Mullin Auctioneers

France: Aquitaine

France: Aquitaine

At 133sq m (1,427sq ft), this stone house just outside the spa town of Salies-de-Béarn has everything you need for a holiday home. It has a kitchen, a livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs is another bedroom, a livingroom and a bathroom. The interior is traditional and well kept, and the gardens are lush and vast. It is located an hour from Biarritz and 90 minutes from ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

Price: €285,000

€285,000 Agent: healeyfox.com

Thailand: Chiang Mai

Thailand: Chiang Mai

This villa in Chiang Mai was built in 2024 and has a generous floor area of 300sq m (3,229sq ft). It is in turnkey condition and comes with a private pool, large garden, a rooftop terrace, covered parking and outdoor showers. It comprises a kitchen, diningroom, livingroom, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is in the San Phisuea area close to San Sai golf club and comes fully furnished.

Price: €291,000

€291,000 Agent: fazwaz.fr

Canada: Quebec

Canada: Quebec

Built in 1968, this renovated farmhouse is surrounded by mature trees with the back garden sloping down to a river. It has an open-plan living space with a cathedral ceiling, three bedrooms and a bathroom. It is located is Saint-Liguori, which is in the Lanaudière region of Quebec. It is in turnkey condition, with new floors, kitchen and bathroom fittings.

Price: €282,687

€282,687 Agent: vendirect.ca

Spain: Alicante

Spain: Alicante

On the southern Costa Blanca in the residential area of Los Altos, this two-bedroom apartment is set out over 75sq m (807sq ft). Located on the second floor, the accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living area that leads out to a covered terrace, the two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Residents have access to a communal pool, play area and sports facilities. It has air conditioning, an alarm and underground parking.