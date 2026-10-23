ResidentialTake 5

What will €285,000 buy in France, Canada, Thailand, Spain and Co Galway?

One price, home and away: A thatched cottage in Lisdonagh, a villa in Chiang Mai and more

Bluebell Cottage, Lisdonagh, Co Galway
Bluebell Cottage, Lisdonagh, Co Galway
Alison Gill
Fri Oct 23 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Galway: Lisdonagh

Bluebell Cottage is a picture-perfect thatched property in Lisdonagh, Co Galway, that was built in 1840. It has been restored and well maintained by its owners and comes with an E energy rating. It has a kitchen/dining/livingroom, a utility, two ground-floor bathrooms and three bedrooms. It is surrounded by beautiful gardens and comes with a detached garden room and a collection of stone outbuildings.

  • Price: €285,000
  • Agent: Gerry Mullin Auctioneers
France: Aquitaine
France: Aquitaine

France: Aquitaine

At 133sq m (1,427sq ft), this stone house just outside the spa town of Salies-de-Béarn has everything you need for a holiday home. It has a kitchen, a livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs is another bedroom, a livingroom and a bathroom. The interior is traditional and well kept, and the gardens are lush and vast. It is located an hour from Biarritz and 90 minutes from ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

  • Price: €285,000
  • Agent: healeyfox.com
Thailand: Chiang Mai
Thailand: Chiang Mai

Thailand: Chiang Mai

This villa in Chiang Mai was built in 2024 and has a generous floor area of 300sq m (3,229sq ft). It is in turnkey condition and comes with a private pool, large garden, a rooftop terrace, covered parking and outdoor showers. It comprises a kitchen, diningroom, livingroom, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is in the San Phisuea area close to San Sai golf club and comes fully furnished.

  • Price: €291,000
  • Agent: fazwaz.fr
Canada: Quebec
Canada: Quebec

Canada: Quebec

Built in 1968, this renovated farmhouse is surrounded by mature trees with the back garden sloping down to a river. It has an open-plan living space with a cathedral ceiling, three bedrooms and a bathroom. It is located is Saint-Liguori, which is in the Lanaudière region of Quebec. It is in turnkey condition, with new floors, kitchen and bathroom fittings.

READ MORE

Three-bed Terenure penthouse with views over Bushy Park

Extended Rathfarnham six-bed with multiple living spaces

New townhouses and apartments with sleek interior finishes for sale in Shankill

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €695,000

  • Price: €282,687
  • Agent: vendirect.ca
Spain: Alicante
Spain: Alicante

Spain: Alicante

On the southern Costa Blanca in the residential area of Los Altos, this two-bedroom apartment is set out over 75sq m (807sq ft). Located on the second floor, the accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living area that leads out to a covered terrace, the two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Residents have access to a communal pool, play area and sports facilities. It has air conditioning, an alarm and underground parking.

  • Price: €285,000
  • Agent: yourdreamhome.es
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions