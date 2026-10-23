What will €285,000 buy in France, Canada, Thailand, Spain and Co Galway?

Galway: Lisdonagh
Bluebell Cottage is a picture-perfect thatched property in Lisdonagh, Co Galway, that was built in 1840. It has been restored and well maintained by its owners and comes with an E energy rating. It has a kitchen/dining/livingroom, a utility, two ground-floor bathrooms and three bedrooms. It is surrounded by beautiful gardens and comes with a detached garden room and a collection of stone outbuildings.
- Price: €285,000
- Agent: Gerry Mullin Auctioneers
France: Aquitaine
At 133sq m (1,427sq ft), this stone house just outside the spa town of Salies-de-Béarn has everything you need for a holiday home. It has a kitchen, a livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs is another bedroom, a livingroom and a bathroom. The interior is traditional and well kept, and the gardens are lush and vast. It is located an hour from Biarritz and 90 minutes from ski resorts in the Pyrenees.
- Price: €285,000
- Agent: healeyfox.com
Thailand: Chiang Mai
This villa in Chiang Mai was built in 2024 and has a generous floor area of 300sq m (3,229sq ft). It is in turnkey condition and comes with a private pool, large garden, a rooftop terrace, covered parking and outdoor showers. It comprises a kitchen, diningroom, livingroom, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is in the San Phisuea area close to San Sai golf club and comes fully furnished.
- Price: €291,000
- Agent: fazwaz.fr
Canada: Quebec
Built in 1968, this renovated farmhouse is surrounded by mature trees with the back garden sloping down to a river. It has an open-plan living space with a cathedral ceiling, three bedrooms and a bathroom. It is located is Saint-Liguori, which is in the Lanaudière region of Quebec. It is in turnkey condition, with new floors, kitchen and bathroom fittings.
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- Price: €282,687
- Agent: vendirect.ca
Spain: Alicante
On the southern Costa Blanca in the residential area of Los Altos, this two-bedroom apartment is set out over 75sq m (807sq ft). Located on the second floor, the accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living area that leads out to a covered terrace, the two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Residents have access to a communal pool, play area and sports facilities. It has air conditioning, an alarm and underground parking.
- Price: €285,000
- Agent: yourdreamhome.es