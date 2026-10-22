Two-bed apartment in grand Georgian building in Ballsbridge

Address : Apartment 4, 51 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge Dublin 4 Price : €695,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agent

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 51 Pembroke Road is one of those fine old Georgian grandes dames found so frequently on this stretch of Dublin 4, extending from the canal at Baggot Street to the heart of Ballsbridge.

The land it was built on in the 1830s originally belonged to the Fitzwilliam dynasty and was passed on to the earls of Pembroke, the Herbert family, through marriage. The 11th earl, George Herbert, laid out Pembroke Road and planned it as a wide, tree-lined thoroughfare, influenced by architectural trends in Europe.

The road retains much of its former gracefulness today, and is home to a mix of residential and commercial premises. Apartment 4, a two-bed, second-floor apartment at 51 Pembroke Road, has come on to the market with Hunters Estate Agents, seeking €695,000. It would make a great base in the city, as it has for its current owner for decades.

Well set back from the road, 51 Pembroke Road is a semidetached four-storey-over-basement property laid out as eight apartments. The front door has an ornate fanlight and is set between doric columns.

Inner hallway

Livingroom

Dining area

Kitchen

Stairs lead up to the second floor. It’s worth noting that there is no lift access. A double-height window illuminates the stairs and dominates the hallway. It has very finely detailed inset stained glass in a rose pattern with a heraldic deer at its centre.

The 102sq m apartment at number 4 occupies most of the second floor. It is Ber exempt and heated by gas. Views from the home stretching to the south encompass the Dublin mountains.

Standing in the hallway, the two bedrooms are to the front of the building, and the living and dining area and kitchen are to the back. There’s a bathroom on the right of the hall.

The living and dining area is a lovely space with the elegant proportions of Georgian architecture, namely high ceilings, simple coving and large windows. A gas inset fire in a marble fireplace takes centre stage in the room, and an attractive recessed arch sits to the right with a capacious storage cupboard tucked away behind it.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

Front garden and parking

It’s a room that would be perfect for entertaining, large enough to host a decent gathering. A feature window will need some attention as some of the glazing is cracked and could prove troublesome in the winter.

There is a small kitchen off the livingroom. It would benefit from a cosmetic refresh, but it has a bright aspect with a large window overlooking the garden. It’s easy to picture a small breakfast table underneath the window.

Both bedrooms lie to the front of the building and overlook Pembroke Road. The windows are high, with original shutters and six-over-six sash windows, and Juliet wrought-iron balconies add further charm. Both feature built-in wardrobes and there is enough space in the second bedroom to install an en suite shower room.

The communal garden outside is another lovely feature of the building; it’s well tended, full of tall, mature trees and has plenty of benches and bistro-style seating. There’s also a designated parking space for the apartment in the front garden.