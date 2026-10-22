New townhouses and apartments with sleek interior finishes for sale in Shankill

Address : The Poplars, Shankill, Dublin 18 Price : €825,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

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The sea has a strong influence on the design of The Poplars, a new development of houses, duplexes and apartments just off Quinn Road in Shankill, south Dublin.

When choosing colours, textures and materials for the homes in collaboration with Kruger Lyons Architects, Kate Rhatigan, director of developers Winterbrook, kept in mind the scheme’s proximity to the coast, adding ideas that subtly evoke the spirit of sea and sand, including the rich navy vertical tiled splashbacks in the kitchen and the distinctive hand-glazed zellige tiles and sandy oak textures in the bathrooms.

The development of just 25 A-rated homes sits between bustling Shankill village and Shankill Dart station and comprises two- and three-bedroom townhouses, three-bedroom duplexes and one-bedroom apartments.

The houses are energy efficient thanks to air-to-water central heating systems with smart-zone controls, and underfloor heating at ground-floor level. The first phase of A2-rated homes are now being released through agents Hooke & MacDonald.

There will be four one-bed apartments for sale, measuring between 57sq m-59sq m and priced at €470,000. Each of these homes are laid out with a double bedroom off the hall and an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear, opening to private gardens.

The two-bedroom townhouses, of which there will be two released, are priced at €730,000-€740,000 respectively. They extend to 92 sq m, with a spacious kitchen and diningroom flowing into a rear living area on the ground floor, along with a downstairs loo, and two en suite double bedrooms upstairs.

There will also be one three-bedroom duplex extending to 115sq m for sale, priced at €725,000.

A total of seven three-bedroom townhouses, Extending to 138sq m with two reception rooms and a study, will also be released, priced from €815,000-€870,000.

Inside, the craftsmanship and contemporary modern aesthetic of these homes is apparent in the bespoke finishes, hand-painted cabinetry and fine details, such as the oak shroud enveloping the kitchen units and the dark-brown travertine-effect tiling enhancing the main bathrooms. The developer sourced materials from several countries, and travelled to Italy to ensure that they chose the right bathroom finishes for the project.

The three-bedroom townhouses should prove to particularly appealing to those looking for their forever home in south Dublin.

Downstairs is an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, with the kitchen facing out to the front of the house, maintaining a connection with the world outside. The kitchen is fitted with micro Shaker-style units with vertical tiled splashbacks, bespoke stone worktops and integrated Bosch appliances.

Banquette seating provides a cosy dining area, and the livingroom has large glass double doors opening out to a fenced back garden with patio and lawned area. A guest loo completes the downstairs, and high ceilings make the space feel even roomier.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Livingroom

Livingroom

Kitchen

First floor livingroom

Bathroom

Bedroom two, a double, is on the second floor, facing out towards the back garden, and next to that is the main bathroom, which is laid out in a luxurious blend of large-format porcelain tiles and small feature tiles. The bathrooms have high-quality satin nickel fittings, and the main bathroom and second-floor en suite have an oak-finish vanity drawer unit.

Next to the bathroom is a handy utility cupboard for the washing machine and dryer, with space to fold and store your linen.

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To the front is the second livingroom, a cosy den to watch TV or hang out.

The spacious main bedroom is on the second floor, facing out to the back, with a sizeable en suite. Bedroom three looks out to the front, and next to that is a small study that could also be used as a nursery.

All the windows are double-glazed AluClad aluminium with satin nickel handles, and the front door is Ultra Tech hardwood. The houses benefit from not being overlooked – the windows look out to mostly mature trees and shrubs, while the duplexes are built at a discreet distance from the houses.

Shankill village, just around the corner, has evolved into a busy, vibrant community, well served by shops, cafes, pubs, supermarkets and leisure facilities. The Dart station is just 800m away at the end of Quinn Road, and the M50 motorway, along with the N11 to Wicklow and Wexford, is a five-minute drive away. Schools in the area include Scoil Mhuire, St Anne’s National School, Rathmichael Parish National School, St John’s National School, St Laurence College, Woodbrook College and John Scottus School.