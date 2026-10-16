What will €954,000 buy in France, Thailand, Portugal, Spain and Co Waterford?

Spain: Monda

Monda is a small town just inland from the Costa del Sol, about 45 minutes from Malaga. This private, Moroccan-style villa in the mountains outside Monda has four bedrooms, a kitchen, diningroom, lounge, cosy snug area, utility and cloakroom. It is in good condition and rustic in design. There is a large, covered terrace in the front and a heated pool to the side of the property with another dining area.

Price: €945,000

€945,000 Agent: grapevine-properties.com

Saleens, Dunmore East, Waterford

Waterford: Dunmore East

This property was built in 1996 on an elevated site that overlooks Saleens beach, the Back Strand and Tramore Bay in Co Waterford. It was extended in 2003 and now has a floor area of 215sq m (2,314sq ft). Inside there are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom with bay windows facing out to the coast. There is a separate family room, a sunroom and two staircases to the floored attic. The C3-rated house is on a one-acre site with seating areas to the front and back.

Price: €945,000

€945,000 Agent: Remax

France: Hérault

France: Hérault

In the centre of Pézenas in the Hérault region of France is this charming house with high ceilings, stone staircases and historic arches. Hidden behind a gate, the stately home has a courtyard to the front with a lush garden, a pool and separate dining areas. Inside the house is a large living area, kitchen, wine cellar, a reception room that opens out to a terrace on the first floor that runs the width of the house, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Price: €945,000

€945,000 Agent: francepropertyangels.com

Thailand: Phuket

Thailand: Phuket

Located in Rawai on the Thai island of Phuket, this house consists of three connected buildings set out over 400sq m (4,305sq ft) and laid out around a large terrace and pool. The main building has two storeys with an open living space and two bedrooms. The guest building has two bedrooms, and the service building has a kitchen, office and staff sleeping quarters. It is close to Nai Harn beach and shopping areas.

Price: €948,000

€948,000 Agent: fazwaz.com

Portugal: Algarve

Portugal: Algarve

This villa is in a quiet residential area 4km from the town of Loulé in the Algarve. It was renovated in recent years and has a floor area of 200sq m (2,153sq ft). It has a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, laundry room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside there are three separate terraces, including a roof terrace with swimming pool. The elevated site has views out to the sea and is 14km to Vilamoura and 20km to Faro airport.