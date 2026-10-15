Two-bed apartment in period building in heart of Dublin 2

Address : 24 Dunloe Hall, 27 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 Price : €725,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

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Merrion Street dates from the 1750s, when its construction was commissioned by the FitzWilliam estate and carried out by John Esnor, who also laid out FitzWilliam Square, Holles Street and Clare Street.

Designed to run parallel to Kildare Street, it was originally lined on both sides of the south, or upper part, with Georgian townhouses.

Beginning in 1904, the houses on one side of the street were demolished and the Royal College of Science was built in their place. That building is now part of the fabric of Government Buildings. On the same side of the street, further down, is the Natural History Museum, which is being renovated, and the National Gallery.

Dunloe Hall at number 27 Merrion Street Upper enjoys an excellent location directly opposite the gates of Government Buildings. To its left is the Merrion Hotel, with the award-winning Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and to its right is Merrion Square, a calm oasis of green in the heart of the city.

Dunloe Hall

Hallway

Fireplace in living area

Kitchen

The building is laid out in 24 apartments over four floors and number 24 has recently come to the market through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €725,000. Through the old front door, the lobby hallway is well maintained and a short corridor leads to a lift.

Number 24 Dunloe Hall is at the end of the corridor on the upper floor. Inside, a long, narrow hall has a bathroom at one end, two bedrooms in the centre and an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area at its far end. It extends to 71sq m (764sq ft) and is Ber exempt.

An impressive marble fireplace takes centre stage in the living area, which has laminate flooring. There are two sash windows, considerably shorter than their downstairs equivalents, but nonetheless afford an interesting view over the buildings surrounding Merrion Square, many of which possess that distinctive curved Georgian bow at the rear.

Facing southeast, light pours through the windows on a sunny morning. The kitchen is in good working order, but a little dated, so would benefit from a cosmetic refresh.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

The bedrooms are large and bright: the main bedroom has the same two windows as the livingroom, and the second bedroom in is smaller – it would make a great study or home office. There’s scope and space for some refurbishment here, such as adding in storage and built-in wardrobes.

At the end of the hall is the bathroom and, like the rest of the apartment, it is in good nick but would benefit for modernisation. The shower is in the bath, so a separate shower enclosure might be a refurb worth doing here.

The loo is old-school, with a high cistern and a pull chain, and this quirky feature is replicated through all the apartments in the building.

As well as its location, its proximity to the Government and business hubs of the capital, 24 Dunloe Hall comes with its own secure underground parking space.

It’s a sunny, bright city pied-à-terre, that with some relatively minor updates would make a very comfortable home in the heart of Dublin city centre.