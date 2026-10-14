Modernised two-bed terrace walking distance from Dublin city hotspots for €525,000

Address : 23 St Michaels Terrace, Blackpitts, Dublin 8 Price : €525,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Part of the beauty of retirement is the free time it allows you to pursue your interests. For those with a cultural leaning, living close to the city centre provides easy access to museums, art galleries and theatres.

Number 23 St Michaels Terrace in Blackpitts, Dublin 8, could be just the ticket for a culture-conscious downsizer.

Just south of the Liberties, the terraced home is about a 20-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green on the south side of Dublin city centre. Within about a half an hour you can walk from St Michael’s Terrace to the National Gallery on Nassau Street, the National Museum of Ireland on Kildare Street and Trinity College.

The modernised two-bed, which extends to 65sq m, is on the market through DNG, with a guide price of €525,000.

The Victorian redbrick was built in the late 19th century and was purchased by its current owner in 2019. The previous owner had carried out an extensive renovation and added a two-storey extension at the back in 2015. It was rewired, replumbed and reinsulated, and a new heating system was installed.

“The extension was perfect and they’d done everything possible to update the house,” says the owner. “It’s what attracted me to it in the first place.” He did, however, paint the walls white and add his own furnishings.

On entering, you walk straight into the sittingroom, which has wooden floorboards and shelving on either side of the fireplace. It’s one of three original Victorian fireplaces in the house.

The kitchen has modern units in black and white, a white tiled white splashback and grey tiles underfoot. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors here open to a north-facing paved courtyard. “I often entertain there and it’s a lovely peaceful spot which is not overlooked,” says the owner.

The house backs on to the Warrenmount convent schools and garden. “You’re in the centre of the city, but it’s very quiet and the views at the back provide a sense of space.”

There’s on-street parking and a strong sense of community in the area. “I can’t say enough about the neighbours,” says the owner. “They’re friendly and everyone looks out for each other.”

He likes the locality so much that he’s moving to a bigger house in the same area. “I’ll be sorry to say goodbye to this one, though. It’s really something special.”

Livingroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Bedroom