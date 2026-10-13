Ballsbridge one-bed offers convenience and an homage to celebrated Irish artist €695,000

Address : 73 Pembroke Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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“I love being able to walk out the door without a plan and decide, I’d like a coffee, where will I go? There are so many options around here,” says one of the owners of 73 Pembroke Lane, a one-bedroom mews apartment in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The couple bought the home as a city base eight years ago, and they have since divided their time between there and the countryside. Now that they have sold their country home, they are consolidating and hoping to buy a larger home in the area, placing this well-located ground-floor mews on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.

The owner says she would like to remain living nearby as she has loved being able to walk to restaurants when they weren’t in the mood to cook, or take a walk in Herbert Park, or hop on a bus to the city centre. The home also has off-street parking for two cars to lie in wait for when you want to drive further afield.

A distinctive feature of 73 Pembroke Lane is the rectangular stained-glass window set into its facade. The home was once owned by the founder of the Oriel Gallery, Oliver Nulty, who had the same glass as appears on the facade of the Clare Street gallery installed here. Its vivid design is based on the paintings of Markey Robinson, who produced many of his works in the gallery’s framing room.

As well as its convenient location, the C-rated 77sq m (829sq m) home would suit prospective downsizers as its layout prioritises living space over bedrooms, meaning you have plenty of space for daily life and visits from friends and family without having empty bedrooms going to waste.

Entering from the front door, you step into the open-plan kitchen/living space. The kitchen features a tiled floor, white units and a breakfast bar, with a window overlooking the back garden. It flows through to a living space centred on a big log-effect gas fire that would make it extremely cosy on autumn evenings. This space had been a dining area, and could be again, but the owner thought it was a shame not to have comfortable seating around the fire.

Descending two steps past a flat arch is a second livingroom that opens to the back garden. It is a large room flooded with natural light and is home to the dining table and a pair of sofas. There is also a wall of built-in cabinetry adding storage space.

There is also built-in storage in the bedroom, comprising wardrobes and drawer space on two walls. A fully tiled bathroom completes the accommodation.

The paved back garden is low maintenance and features a large old pear tree that blossoms in spring. It is extremely peaceful here, especially on the weekends, the owner says, when you feel as though you could be in the countryside.

An apartment sits above the mews, with separate access.

This is her favourite time of year to walk around the neighbourhood, the owner says, bested only by Christmastime when the homes are festooned with lights.

73 Pembroke Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

The rectangular stained-glass window based on paintings by Markey Robinson

The home was once owned by Oliver Nulty, the founder of the Oriel Gallery on Clare Street in Dublin city

Kitchen/living space

Kitchen

Living space

Sitting/diningroom

Double bedroom