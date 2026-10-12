What will €315,000 buy by the water in Clontarf and Co Kerry?

River Cottage, Feorus East, Kenmare, Co Kerry

€315,000, Sherry FitzGerald Daly

This enchanting period cottage is surrounded by forest on a site of over an acre and accessed from the road that runs alongside Kenmare Bay. Measuring 35sq m, the rural retreat features stone-cut walls and an impressive floor-to-ceiling hearth with a wood-burning stove. A small bedroom lies off the open-plan living space and a mezzanine floor is used to accommodate a double bed. A shower room and a garden room complete the accommodation and there is also a separate workshop and shed. The home is 8km from the heritage town of Kenmare, where there are shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants. Ber G

Plus Grounds extend to over an acre

Minus Low Ber rating

23 The Schooner

23 The Schooner, Alverno, Castle Avenue, Dublin 3

€315,000, Earnest

This one-bedroom apartment comes to the market in walk-in condition and just around the corner from Clontarf promenade. Measuring 35sq m, it features a double bedroom to the front, across the hall from a modern shower room tiled in white with a grey vanity unit. A living/diningroom with a fireplace sits to the rear and connects to a small kitchen, fitted with modern white units. The apartment is on the first floor, accessed by stairs. There is no balcony, but you have the prom and Clontarf baths close by. It comes with a parking space and annual service fees are €1,750. Ber C

Plus Coastal location

Minus No balcony