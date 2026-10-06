What will €295,000 buy in the heart of Dundalk and in the Meath countryside?

Country

Archgate Cottage, Carnakelly, Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath

Raymond Potterton, €295,000

This fine traditional cottage is on a quarter of an acre of mature grounds about a 20-minute drive from Kells in Co Meath. It is set back from the road and surrounded by trees and hedges for privacy. The grounds are neatly landscaped, and the facade features a charming duck-egg-blue panelled door and matching window shutters. Extending to 92sq m (990sq ft), the home features two bedrooms, a sittingroom with an exposed-brick hearth and a kitchen/diningroom with a range cooker and light-green cabinetry. There is also an attic room that works as a home office. Ber D2

Plus: Presented in great condition.

Presented in great condition. Minus: You would need a car.

This Dundalk townhouse features two sittingrooms to the front of the house.

Town

18 Hyde Park, Dundalk, Co Louth

Blue Sky Property, €285,000

This three-bedroom terraced townhouse has been extended to the rear and measures 126sq m (1,356sq ft). It’s about a 20-minute walk from the town centre and about a 10-minute drive or cycle from the train station, from where you can take a trip of between an hour and 90 minutes to Dublin city. It features two sittingrooms to the front of the house, the smaller of which could be used as an office or a fourth bedroom, and a bright, spacious kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear. Upstairs is an en suite main bedroom, two further bedrooms and the bathroom. It has off-street parking for two cars to the front and a paved garden to the rear.