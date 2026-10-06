I’m about to buy a ground-floor apartment but am worried about noise from the duplex above

I am considering buying a ground-floor apartment in a new-build development, with a separate duplex dwelling above. My main concern is impact noise and structure-borne vibration from footsteps. The planning documents say the upper duplex is timber-framed above a masonry ground floor, but they do not specify whether the separating floor is concrete/hollow core or timber, or whether it includes a resilient acoustic layer. What information should a buyer reasonably be able to obtain before signing contracts? Should the developer provide the detailed separating-floor specification, Part E acoustic details or test results if requested? And if not, can this information be obtained from the local authority or through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request?

With timber-framed construction, I am always concerned about sound insulation and how difficult it is to achieve good acoustic separation in a compartment wall or floor in an apartment development. A surveyor will be keen to understand how the floor/wall junctions and service penetrations are detailed to reduce sound (and fire) transmission. It is, therefore, a very reasonable first question – to ask the developer for these details.

The acoustic performance of the separating floor depends on the complete floor construction. Where a concrete slab is used, its mass provides much of the resistance to airborne sound. A resilient layer is generally used to reduce vibration and impact transmission.

The building regulations, through Technical Guidance Document E (Sound), sets out the requirements for both airborne sound and impact sound-insulation levels. For separating floors, these are 53 dB and 58 dB respectively. I appreciate these figures may not mean much on their own, but they provide a guide if you feel the sound insulation is substandard.

A duplex apartment arrangement can be more complicated than a simple apartment-to-apartment floor as sound may travel through structural walls and columns, staircases and landings, service penetrations and gaps around the floor perimeter. This is called flanking transmission and can significantly affect the performance of the separating floor.

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You should reasonably ask the developer for the following information ahead of your surveyor’s inspection:

What is the structural floor build-up, including information on whether the separating floor is concrete, hollow core, engineered timber or other construction

Concrete slab and screed thickness and screed type

The resilient layer, thickness and type

Floor finish and ceiling construction

Perimeter isolation/timber frame wall details at junctions

Service penetrations and how sealed

Part E acoustic design/specification for the separating floor

Ideally, the actual post-construction acoustic test results report for both the airborne and impact results, and a comparison with the figures above; at a minimum, the Part E acoustic design/specifications for the separating floor

Pat McGovern, a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

The actual test results, if available, would be more informative in your case than simply being told that the development complies with Part E. A development can meet the requirements of the regulations while occupants may still hear some footsteps or low-frequency impact noise.

The FOI process may take too long if you are under pressure to sign a contract, and the planning file may not have that level of technical detail. So, I would start by asking the developer directly and, in parallel, contacting the local authority’s building control section to establish what relevant records it holds.

If noise remains a concern, consider arranging your own acoustic test to assess airborne sound, impact sound and flanking transmission.

Pat McGovern is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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