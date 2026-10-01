Elegant four-bed home on corner of Shrewsbury Road in Ballsbridge

Address : Coreen, 30 Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €3,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Coreen, a four-bedroom home on the corner of Shrewsbury Road and Ailesbury Road in Ballsbridge, may not be as old as many of the big houses in this part of Dublin 4, but it has an interesting history and provenance nevertheless.

The 270sq m (2,906sq ft) property at 30 Shrewsbury Road was built by businessman and developer Harry Crosbie in the early 1990s, one of four new houses on a 1.5-acre site where a large Victorian mansion once stood. The original house that was on the site, Correen (then spelt with two Rs), dated from the 1890s and was believed to have been designed by renowned Irish architect Richard Orpen, the brother of artist William Orpen.

The new houses were designed by De Blacam and Meagher Architects, who were keen to pay homage to the character of the original mansion, recreating the granite and redbrick facade of Correen and bringing a classic period look to the new build.

Number 30 Shrewsbury Road was rechristened the name of the original mansion, dropping an R along the way, to become Coreen. While the other three homes in the development run along Ailesbury Road, Coreen has the benefit of facing on to both of the leafy streets. On a prominent corner site, it’s neatly tucked away behind redbrick walls and pillars, wrought-iron railings and gates, surrounded by mature gardens. The house has a C Ber and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €3.95 million.

A big plus for prospective buyers is the chance to live in this south Dublin neighbourhood while avoiding the higher asking prices and maintenance costs of larger houses in the area. It’s known as Dublin’s embassy belt, but Shrewsbury and Ailesbury roads also have many private homes, and the owners of Coreen have enjoyed the benefit of a strong sense of community over the past 30 years.

The recessed entrance is framed in cut granite, and opens into a welcoming entrance hall with black-and-white chequerboard tiled flooring and a fireplace in black marble with a slate hearth, cast-iron insert and gas fire. The interior decor of Coreen is understated, avoiding the intricacies of Victorian design and leaning more towards the arts-and-crafts style, of which Orpen was a big exponent. Architraves and skirting boards are wide and plain, while the cornicing is simple and unfussy.

To one side of the wide inner hallway is a large dual-aspect drawingroom with views over the gardens through wide windows. Double doors lead to the formal diningroom, also with a wide window looking out to the garden. Both rooms have a large antique marble feature fireplace with slate hearth and cast-iron insert among the period features that the owner sourced for the house.

At the other side of the hallway is a sittingroom with a white marble fireplace and built-in shelving, a utility room/pantry, and a cottage-style kitchen with a terracotta-tiled floor and green-painted cabinetry.

A bright, glazed conservatory with terracotta flooring adjoins the kitchen, with doors leading directly to the garden. There’s also a small guest WC at the end of the inner hall.

Upstairs is a large, square landing with an eye-catching feature in the form of a stained-glass skylight. Off the landing are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The roof of the house wraps around the bedrooms, creating striking eaves angles and giving each room its own individual style without sacrificing headroom. Many of the bedrooms have dormer windows, adding to the angular appeal.

Bedroom two has an en suite shower room. The main bathroom has a tiled floor and part-tiled walls, and a large walk-in shower. A hot-press/linen cupboard completes the upstairs.

The wraparound gardens give an added advantage: whichever room you’re in, you’re looking out at mature greenery. A few metres from the conservatory is a garden room with glazed double doors and timber-panelling on the walls and ceiling. This versatile room has lighting and electrical sockets and could be a gym or a home office.

There is ample scope to extend or refurbish Coreen, subject to planning permission, says Sherry FitzGerald, but for anyone looking to land on this sought-after street, Coreen is ready to welcome new homeowners to the neighbourhood.

Entrance hall

Kitchen/breakfast room

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Stairwell

Bedroom two