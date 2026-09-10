New one- and two-bed apartments for sale in Carrickmines from €405,000

Address : The Leys, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €405,000 Agent : Moovingo

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A total of 30 apartments are being released to the market at The Leys, a Deane Homes development, in Carrickmines, Dublin 18.

That includes 11 one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom apartments. Pricing for each apartment type varies depending on which storey it is on.

The one-bedroom apartments, extending to 58sq m (624sq ft), are priced at €405,000 on the ground and first floors, €415,000 on the second floor, €425,000 on the third floor and €435,000 on the fourth floor. One of the ground-floor, one-bed apartments is smaller, measuring 49sq m (527sq ft), but is also priced at €405,000 as it is well positioned overlooking the landscaped area, the developer confirmed.

The two-bedroom apartments, extending to 89.6sq m (964sq ft), are priced at €500,000 on the ground and first floors, €510,000 on the second floor, €520,000 on the third floor and €530,000 on the fourth floor.

Half of the apartments for sale – ie those priced below the €500,000 threshold – are eligible for the Help to Buy and First Home schemes for first-time buyers. Green mortgage rates are another option for prospective buyers, as the apartments are A2 rated.

Computer-generated image of two-bed apartment at The Leys

Each apartment has a 12sq m sheltered balcony and an underground parking space. They also feature kitchens by Bespace with warm natural oak finishes and bathrooms with Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware.

Construction on the apartments has yet to be completed, so they will be sold off plans through agent Moovingo.

The Leys, a development of 61 homes, will then be complete, after houses and duplexes were sold last year (excluding a duplex still in use as a sales office). It is accessed off the old Glenamuck Road at the Carrickmines Retail Park end, and there is pedestrian and bike access on to the new Glenamuck link road.

The Leys is in a convenient location next to the leafy village of Foxrock, and is a 15-minute walk to the Ballyogan Wood green-line Luas stop (which takes about 30 minutes to reach Dawson Street in Dublin city centre). It is also a five-minute drive to the M50 and N11, with city, coast and countryside within reach.