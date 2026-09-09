Olympian couple’s modern three-bed home a short hop from the city in East Wall

Address : 107 Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 Price : €800,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

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When choosing a house to buy, three-time Irish Olympian Natalya Coyle took her career as a pentathlon athlete into consideration. “I was going for the Tokyo Olympic Games around the time,” recalls Coyle. “A pentathlon involves running, swimming, shooting, horse riding and fencing, and as a result I was doing a lot of training and much of that was on the north side of the city.”

In 2017, she came across 107 Church Road in East Wall and realised it was perfectly located. “The National Sports Campus in Abbotstown where I trained could be easily accessed from East Wall, and I could also get to Dublin Airport quickly. What’s more, I could run along Clontarf strand and back into town from the house.”

Coyle, originally from Co Meath, and her now husband, fellow pentathlon athlete and Olympian Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe, from Kilkenny, with whom she bought it, were also attracted to the condition of the 192sq m (2,066sq ft) home. “It was perfect, which appealed to me as I’d no time to carry out renovations,” she says.

Entrance hallway

Dining area

Kitchen

Living area

Built circa 1895, the terraced three-bedroom period house, which is deceptively small from the outside, had been renovated and extended by the previous owners in 2017. It has a C2 Ber.

The ceilings are high and the rooms are larger than average with floor-to-ceiling glass doors at the back and an internal courtyard. “It has a beautiful flow,” says Coyle. “You walk into the hall and through to the open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, which is big and airy and flooded with natural light.

“I used to find it very calming. I’d forget about whatever else was happening in my life and relax once I got home. It was like a little oasis.”

The couple opted for a minimalist aesthetic with pristine white walls, laminated mock-wood floors and furnishings in mostly neutral colours. They did some work on the east-facing back garden, which has a lawn and a patio, and added gates.

Livingroom/third bedroom

Main bedroom

Study dressed as a bedroom

They also enjoyed the proximity of the house to cafes and restaurants. “There are a number of good restaurants on the North Strand and we really liked the East Road Cafe,” she says.

Coyle officially retired as an athlete in 2022. She now works in sustainability and sport and is a mother to three-month-old twins.

Having moved to the UK, she and Lanigan-O’Keeffe are placing 107 Church Road on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €800,000. “We’ve had some very happy times while living there. It really is a beautiful house,” she adds.