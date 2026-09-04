What will €699,000 buy in Italy, Morocco, Scotland, Portugal and Cork?

Cork: Bantry

This house in the Seskin area near Bantry was built in 1996 with a heavy Georgian influence both inside and out. It is set out over 230sq m (2,476sq ft) and accommodation includes a reception room, diningroom, kitchen, utility room, conservatory, four bedrooms (two en suite) and a bathroom. The C2-rated home has a tiled entrance porch, wooden floors, Adam-style fireplaces, ornate plasterwork and French doors. It is on an elevated site of 1.6 acres overlooking Bantry Bay.

Price €699,000

Agent Bowe Property

Italy: Lucca

Italy: Lucca

On a 12-acre private estate near the hilltop village of San Gennaro is this 1896 Tuscan farmhouse. It was fully renovated in 2022 and is 19km from Lucca and 48km from Pisa airport. The main house has a floor area of 313sq m (3,363sq ft) and comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a kitchen and diningroom that spill out to a covered terrace. Extra windows have been added to the converted attic, and the wine cellar has been restored.

Price €698,000

Agent tulipitalia.co.uk

Morocco: Marrakesh

Morocco: Marrakesh

In the Riad Zitoun Jdid region of Marrakesh is this fully renovated riad. The 134sq m (1,442sq ft) property is traditional in design with two bedrooms, a livingroom with patio and a tiled hammam room on the ground floor. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, an office and a terrace that includes a living area and covered kitchen with a beautiful outdoor seating area. There are views from here over the rooftops of the Medina towards that Bahia Palace.

Price €697,654

Agent atlastouareg.com

The Moorings, Fort William

Scotland: Fort William

The Moorings on the shores of Loch Linnhe in Fort William in the Scottish Highlands is a villa that was built in 2010. It is detached with views of Ben Nevis and comes with a large garden with a workshop and access to jetties. Inside the well-kept home is a kitchen with a conservatory to one side and TV room to the other, as well as a sittingroom and sunroom with doors out to a wraparound terrace. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and bathroom.

Price €698,874 (£599,000)

Agent townandcountryestateagents.net

Portugal: Lisbon

Portugal: Lisbon

Located in the Estrela area in Lisbon, this two-bed loft apartment has a total floor area of 130sq m (1,399sq ft). It is contemporary in design with an open-plan living area with walls, shelving and sliding doors allowing for designated spaces that include a fully fitted kitchen, livingroom, dining area and office. The main bedroom has a free-standing bath as well as an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. The second bedroom has a ladder up to a cosy loft space.

Price €699,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com