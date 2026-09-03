ResidentialTake 5

What will €595,000 buy in France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Co Meath?

A thatched cottage near Carnaross, a restored 17th-century villa in Normandy, and more

Tearmann, Carnaross, Meath, asking €595,000 through Savills
Tearmann, Carnaross, Meath, asking €595,000 through Savills
Alison Gill
Tue Sept 08 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ
Meath: Carnaross

Tearmann, located just outside Carnaross in Co Meath, is a beautifully restored group of buildings that includes a thatched cottage, guest house, separate workshop and studio, and a stone outbuilding that could be converted, set around a courtyard and landscaped gardens. The three-bedroom cottage has a floor area of 103sq m (1,109sq ft) and has all the traditional features one would expect, from flagstone flooring to whitewashed stone walls and exposed timber ceilings. The guest cottage has an open-plan living space on the ground floor and a double bedroom upstairs.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: Savills
France: Bernay
France: Normandy
France: Normandy

This property in the charming town of Bernay in Normandy may date to the 17th century, but it has been extensively restored to allow for modern comforts and has a floor area of 233sq m (2,508sq ft). Inside is a double reception room that opens out to a terrace, a kitchen, diningroom and office. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and on the top floor is a fourth bedroom with shower, as well as a games room and library. The gardens are landscaped and there is space for two cars.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: johndwood-international.com
Spain: Murcia
Spain: Murcia
Spain: Murcia

This four-bedroom villa is on the El Valle Golf Resort located 15 minutes outside the centre of Murcia in southeastern Spain. Inside is a living/diningroom with a fully fitted kitchen to the side as well as a utility. The main bedroom is en suite and there are two more bathrooms. Outside is a large patio around the pool with a bar and barbecue area. The resort has a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, as well as a gym, shop and children’s play area.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: murciaservices.com
Italy: Ostuni
Italy: Ostuni
Italy: Ostuni

If you’re looking for a white house in the ‘white city’ of Ostuni in Puglia, this historic property may be of interest. Included in the 600sq m (6,458sq ft) of living space on offer in the house is a ground-floor oil mill with an ancient oven and storeroom. On the main floor is a livingroom with a terrace overlooking the city, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Off the inner courtyard are two more independent units with original features like antique cement tiles and vaulted ceilings.

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  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: rarorealty.com
Greece: Corfu
Greece: Corfu
Greece: Corfu

A short walk from the famous Venetian well and the Spianada Square in Corfu is this impressive apartment set out over 107sq m (1,152sq ft). It has two levels and traditional interiors with beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls. There is an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has been fully renovated and has a modern kitchen with an extended breakfast bar, new wooden floors, fitted wardrobes in some bedrooms, and comes with super views out over the city.

  • Price: €595,000
  • Agent: cpacorfu.com
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
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