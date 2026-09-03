What will €595,000 buy in France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Co Meath?

Meath: Carnaross

Tearmann, located just outside Carnaross in Co Meath, is a beautifully restored group of buildings that includes a thatched cottage, guest house, separate workshop and studio, and a stone outbuilding that could be converted, set around a courtyard and landscaped gardens. The three-bedroom cottage has a floor area of 103sq m (1,109sq ft) and has all the traditional features one would expect, from flagstone flooring to whitewashed stone walls and exposed timber ceilings. The guest cottage has an open-plan living space on the ground floor and a double bedroom upstairs.

Price: €595,000

€595,000 Agent: Savills

France: Bernay

France: Normandy

This property in the charming town of Bernay in Normandy may date to the 17th century, but it has been extensively restored to allow for modern comforts and has a floor area of 233sq m (2,508sq ft). Inside is a double reception room that opens out to a terrace, a kitchen, diningroom and office. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and on the top floor is a fourth bedroom with shower, as well as a games room and library. The gardens are landscaped and there is space for two cars.

Price: €595,000

€595,000 Agent: johndwood-international.com

Spain: Murcia

Spain: Murcia

This four-bedroom villa is on the El Valle Golf Resort located 15 minutes outside the centre of Murcia in southeastern Spain. Inside is a living/diningroom with a fully fitted kitchen to the side as well as a utility. The main bedroom is en suite and there are two more bathrooms. Outside is a large patio around the pool with a bar and barbecue area. The resort has a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, as well as a gym, shop and children’s play area.

Price: €595,000

€595,000 Agent: murciaservices.com

Italy: Ostuni

Italy: Ostuni

If you’re looking for a white house in the ‘white city’ of Ostuni in Puglia, this historic property may be of interest. Included in the 600sq m (6,458sq ft) of living space on offer in the house is a ground-floor oil mill with an ancient oven and storeroom. On the main floor is a livingroom with a terrace overlooking the city, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Off the inner courtyard are two more independent units with original features like antique cement tiles and vaulted ceilings.

Price: €595,000

€595,000 Agent: rarorealty.com

Greece: Corfu

Greece: Corfu

A short walk from the famous Venetian well and the Spianada Square in Corfu is this impressive apartment set out over 107sq m (1,152sq ft). It has two levels and traditional interiors with beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls. There is an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has been fully renovated and has a modern kitchen with an extended breakfast bar, new wooden floors, fitted wardrobes in some bedrooms, and comes with super views out over the city.