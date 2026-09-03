Sherry FitzGerald team comes in from the rain to win 2026 Irish Times-SCSI tennis tournament

The winning Sherry FitzGerald team: Colm Byrne, director; Rena O'Kelly, director; Harriet Grant, residential valuer; and guest player Denny Moloney, receiving the trophy from SCSI president Tomás Kelly and Marguerite Stafford, head of property, media solutions at the The Irish Times. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Sherry FitzGerald overcame strong competition from across the property sector – as well as testing weather – to emerge as victors of this year’s Irish Times-SCSI tennis tournament.

The 37th annual staging of the tournament, which was held at Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club, attracted 11 teams to participate, including last year’s winner, Independent Valuations, who were seeking a third consecutive title, as well as Hooke & MacDonald, the last team to achieve back-to-back tournament victories before that.

After a series of closely contested mixed-doubles matches in the group and knockout stages – involving CBRE, Lisney, MFO and Knight Frank teams – it was Sherry FitzGerald, The Irish Times, Hunters Estate Agents and Knight Frank who qualified for the semi-finals, with Sherry FitzGerald and Hunters progressing to the final.

The 37th tournament under way at Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Friendly competition at the Irish Times-SCSI tennis tournament. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The tournament is a highlight of the property professional social calendar. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

As the evening progressed and the rain intensified, the final was moved into the indoor courts, with Sherry FitzGerald securing victory.

“The final was down to the wire ... ending in the tennis equivalent of a penalty shoot-out in the guise of mixed-doubles,” said Rena O’Kelly of Sherry FitzGerald. “We’re delighted to have made it over the line. Training has already begun for next year’s event to defend the title.”

“We were delighted to make it through to the final, and congratulations to the Sherry FitzGerald team,” said Rowena Quinn of Hunters Estate Agents.

The tournament remains one of the highlights of the property professional social calendar. “It’s a great way to come back from the summer, to catch up with colleagues while enjoying some healthy competition.”