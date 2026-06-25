Look inside: Extended Victorian five-bed house on Glenageary’s Marlborough Road for €4.995m

A refurbished and extended Victorian house in Glenageary, Co Dublin, that sold less than two years ago for €4.6 million according to the Property Price Register, is back on the market for €4.995 million. Little has been changed in 3 Marlborough Road since its 2024 sale but its owners, who are moving back to Los Angeles, modernised the interior decor according to their own taste. All the carpets upstairs and down were lifted and the house is now floored throughout with a mixture of original polished floorboards and newer wood floors in the extended part of the house. The owners also put surround sound into the property.

The house has a handsome mix of original period details and modern furnishing but structurally, remains very much as it was following its comprehensive redesign by architect Paul Brazil and is pretty much in walk-in condition. The semidetached five-bed near the corner of Marlborough Road and Adelaide Road in Glenageary is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald. The house extends to a generous 501sq m (5,400sq ft) and has a C1 Ber rating.

The drawingroom on the left of the house’s front hall and former diningroom, now a games room, on the right, illustrate the mix of modern and period style best. The drawingroom has a deep bay window, elaborate ceiling cornicing, a centre rose and white marble fireplace; most of the walls are painted white, contrasting with one wall that’s covered in bold patterned wallpaper. Like most rooms in the house, it has a striking modern light fitting. The former diningroom, painted a pale sage green, has a feature wall too, covered in grey patterned wallpaper – and a large billiards table occupies the space where a dining table would once have been.

The room opens into the large bright kitchen/dining area at the back of the house. The kitchen, floored with tiles, has pale blue cabinets, cream granite countertops and an island, painted dark navy, with a sink and a butcher block at one end. The kitchen opens into the wide dining area at the back of the house: floored with wide plank hardwood floors, it’s particularly bright, with a glazed ceiling lightwell stretching over the width of the space and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and doors opening on to the back garden.

Architect Paul Brazil incorporated many rooms into the extended part of the house: there’s a snug just off the kitchen with a woodburning stove on one side and a family room on the other, with glazed double doors opening on to the garden. There’s also a good-sized utility room at this side of the house and a side door from the garden opening into a boot room-cum-closet, a downstairs shower room and a door into the garage, used for storage and as a plant room.

Across the dining area, at the other side of the house and at the end of the front hall, are a downstairs toilet and a good-sized home office-cum-gym.

Stairs carpeted with a handsome navy-and-white runner lead to the first of the five bedrooms upstairs: it’s a double with an en suite. Up a few more stairs, the main bedroom is a handsome timber-floored room painted white, with a tall window looking over the front garden, a white marble fireplace and deep coving; the frieze and ceiling are painted a kind of aquamarine blue. Its en suite has twin sinks, a bath and step-in shower and leads to a dressingroom. The other three bedrooms are all doubles, one en suite. The family bathroom is part-tiled with a step-in shower and a bath with a mosaic-tiled surround.

Outside, steps from a patio lead to a long back lawn with mature trees; with high stone walls, it’s very private. There’s an EV charging point at the front and a large gravelled driveway.

Marlborough Road in Glenageary is a quiet L-shaped road of period homes leading up from Glenageary Dart station, a short walk from number 3. It’s close to chic Glasthule village, with its plethora of cafes and coffee shops – but even more conveniently, there’s now a coffee shop in Glenageary Dart station.

Drawingroom

Games room/diningroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Arched window off dining area

Snug

Family room

Study/gym

Main bedroom

Family bathroom

Patio steps leading to rear garden