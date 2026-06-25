Four-bed family home with bespoke additions in select Delgany scheme for €1.1m

Glendale in Delgany, a development of just eight houses on the grounds of a former mid-century residence of the same name off Convent Road, was built by Wood Group Homes in 2015. At the time, rather than clearing the site, the developers retained many of the existing trees, which now form a bountiful boundary around the houses giving the young scheme an air of maturity.

Number 5 Glendale, a detached four-bedroom house, has come to the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.1 million. Like the other homes in the development, it was finished to a high specification, but the owners were able to make a number of changes during construction after reserving the property at an early stage allowing them to create something unique. These included the installation of a bespoke kitchen by Andrew Ryan, a glass-balustrade staircase at first-floor level and the addition of an orangery-style conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

The B-rated house extends to 203sq m (2,185sq ft). Solar panels and a mechanical ventilation system contribute to its energy performance, while a paved driveway to the front provides parking for two cars and comes with an EV charging point.

The entrance hall is relatively compact, allowing more of the ground-floor footprint to be allocated to the main living areas. From a small porch, you arrive straight into the livingroom, which spans the width of the house with the staircase to one side and a matt stone fireplace on the other. Glazed doors connect this room to the kitchen, which is arranged around a breakfast bar with a good-sized dining area towards the back. This opens on to the ultra-bright conservatory and on out to the garden.

Livingroom

Kitchen

There is a Mediterranean feel throughout the house with the use of glass where possible to allow the light in and glossy floor tiles on the ground floor, as well as the addition of a small timber bar and a ceiling fan in the conservatory.

The conservatory opens directly on to the paved garden, which was designed by Jonathan Wallis of Exhibition Landscapes. Rather than incorporating a lawn, the owners opted for a planting-led design intended to reduce maintenance while still providing year-round colour. The landscaping includes specimen planting such as Japanese maple, cherry blossom, wisteria, roses and ferns, set against the backdrop of the older, original trees that surround the development.

Conservatory

Landing

On the first floor, the main bedroom has a box-bay window with a window seat and an en suite bathroom. Two further bedrooms are located on this level and interconnect, with one in use as a dressingroom.

Main bedroom

Interconnecting bedrooms

Top floor bedroom

Rear garden

There is a fourth bedroom on the top floor with an en suite bathroom. Fitted shelving and a built-in workstation have been added to the room, allowing it to function as either bedroom or home office.

Glendale is accessed from Convent Road via The Old Nurseries with a pedestrian pathway also linking the development with Delgany Wood. The continued growth of the village in recent years has added to the range of amenities available within walking distance. Cafes and bars such as Firehouse Bakery, the Bear Paw, The Horse and Hound, and the Wicklow Arms have all become regular meeting points for local residents.

A number of schools are also nearby. Delgany National School and St Laurence’s Primary School are within walking distance, while Temple Carrig School, St David’s Holy Faith and Greystones Community College are all a short distance away.