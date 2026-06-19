What will €295,000 buy in Wexford, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France?

Italy: Como

This period house near Lake Como in Lombardy requires some modernisation, but it is habitable, so it’s the kind of work you could chip away at while staying there. It has beautiful features like stone staircases, decorative balconies, original tiles and parquet floors. There will be room for extended family in the 350sq m (3,767sq ft) that includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen with fireplace and adjoining dining area, livingroom, laundry room, roof terrace and cellar. It is in the village of Lanzo D’intelvi which is about 60km north of Milan.

An Bothán Clábair, Rosslare

Wexford: Rosslare

An Bothán Clábair translates as the Chatterbox Cottage, which is exactly what we’d want a traditional Irish property to be. The 72sq m (775sq ft) Rosslare home has had an extension added to the rear and is entered through a half door. Inside, there are timber beams across the vaulted ceilings in the original part of the cottage, where there is a bedroom and livingroom. Behind this in the newer part of the house is an open-plan kitchen/diningroom, a bathroom and second bedroom. There is a covered veranda outside the back bedroom and a gravelled garden wraps around the house.

Portugal: Arganil

Portugal: Arganil

Murganheira is a small village with a cafe, bar and mini-market in the Arganil region in central Portugal. This four-bedroom villa was previously used as a guest house and is set out over 110sq m (1,184sq ft) and has a swimming pool and garden full of fruit trees. On the ground floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom, livingroom and storage room. On the first floor is the livingroom with balcony, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with another bedroom in the attic space. Arganil is 20 minutes away and Porto airport is about two hours away by car.

Spain: La Duquesa

Spain: Costa del Sol

This penthouse in Residencial Duquesa resort is within walking distance of the beaches, shops and restaurants. It has a floor area of 85sq m (915sq ft) and comes fully furnished. There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with appliances, utility room and an open-plan living area with a terrace that overlooks the pools. Residents have access to four swimming pools at the development and two padel courts. The marina village is on the Costa del Sol and is 45km from Gibraltar airport and just over an hour from Malaga airport.

France: Bergerac

France: Bergerac

This original farmhouse in the Vaures district has been fully renovated and set on a large garden plot within walking distance of shops and cafes. It is set out over 155sq m (1,668sq ft) and has a livingroom, kitchen, three bedrooms (two en suite) an office and an attached garage. The windows have been replaced with double-glazing; there is a strong internet connection and the grounds are landscaped. Bergerac is just under 5km away and a drive to Bordeaux airport takes about 1½ hours.